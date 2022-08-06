In talks with Xi, Biden continues US push for collaboration





President Biden spoke by phone with President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping on July 28, the latest in a series of high-level talks aimed at advancing cooperation between the two countries. on critical global issues. The leaders discussed climate change, global health security and counter-narcotics efforts and instructed their governments to continue working together on these global challenges. Biden also raised long-standing US concerns with the PRC over human rights and reiterated that US policy toward Taiwan had not changed. He pushed for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, firmly opposing any unilateral change to the status quo. Today, I spoke with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China as part of our efforts to deepen lines of communication, manage our differences responsibly, and resolve issues of common concern. pic.twitter.com/mwIeg35h8j President Biden (@POTUS) July 28, 2022 The call was part of the Biden administrations’ efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the PRC and responsibly manage our differences and work together where our interests align, according to a House statement. White. The two leaders agreed to continue communication and instructed their staff to schedule a face-to-face meeting. The conversation with Xi, Biden’s fifth president, continues his administration’s efforts to advance cooperation with the PRC wherever possible. In a March virtual meetingBiden stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with PRC Foreign Minister Wang Yi on July 9 in Bali and discussed regional and global challenges, including North Korea’s nuclear program, the Kremlins war in Ukraine, the climate crisis and global health security. The talks followed US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s June meeting in Luxembourg with Yang Jiechi, a member of the PRC’s Politburo, who is also the director of the office of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the PRC. PRC. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with PRC Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe in Singapore. In May, Blinken outlined the Biden-Harris administrations’ approach to upholding international principles and institutions that have lifted billions out of poverty and upheld human rights and national sovereignty. While contrasting the American vision of global peace and prosperity with the challenges posed by the PRC, Blinken said the United States would partner with the PRC whenever possible. Working together to solve big challenges is what the world expects of great powers, Blinken said in May. There is no reason why our great nations cannot peacefully coexist, share and contribute together to human progress.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://share.america.gov/in-talks-with-xi-biden-continues-u-s-push-for-collaboration/

