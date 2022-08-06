Prabowo: My decision to join Jokowi was not bad





Defense Minister (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto stressed that his decision to approach the government of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi was not a mistake. This was conveyed by Prabowo during the 2022 TNI-AD Retired Association National Gathering (PPAD) which was streamed online, Friday (08/05/2022). “My decision to join President Joko Widodo was not bad,” Prabowo stressed. a lot of profanity: In the past, Prabowo said, many people laughed at him over his decision to join the Jokowi government. Indeed, in the 2019 presidential election, the former governor of DKI Jakarta was Prabowo’s rival. The two didn’t just clash in 2019, even in the 2014 presidential election dispute, Jokowi-Prabowo fought each other. In the past, many made fun of me, but no, here is the proof. We admit that this government has a lot of shortcomings, but that is the result we have achieved together. I believe Mr Luhut, Mr Jokowi, we should not be satisfied with this success. But we don’t always beat our friends either, he says. The right way: Party Chairman General Gerindra also pointed out that under the Jokowi government, Indonesia is moving in the right direction. According to Prabowo, his decision to move closer to Jokowi was the right decision. Jokowi, Prabowo is considered to have succeeded in choosing the right characters in his cabinet. He admitted to telling the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, that he would choose the same people to become ministers if he became president. Bang [Luhut] “If I was president yesterday, his face would be almost the same as my cabinet,” Prabowo said. Read also :

