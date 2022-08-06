PM Narendra Modi congratulates Bajrang Punia and Anshu Malik on winning gold and silver medals at CWG 2022

New Delhi, August 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India’s star wrestler Bajrang Punia on Friday on winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said his spirit and confidence were inspiring. Hailing Punia’s achievement, Modi said the talented wrestler is synonymous with consistency and excellence.

“He wins a gold medal at the CWG in Birmingham. Congratulations to him on this remarkable achievement, his 3rd CWG medal in a row. His spirit and confidence are inspiring. My best wishes forever,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

India’s star wrestler Punia was a class apart while defending his title as he conceded just two points en route to the gold medal in the 65kg category. Additionally, Anshu Malik picked up a silver medal at his first Commonwealth Games. Modi also congratulated Anshu Malik for winning the silver medal in wrestling and that too on his birthday.Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 live results updates.

“My best wishes to her for a successful sporting journey ahead. Her passion for sport motivates many athletes to come,” Modi tweeted. Such was the dominance of Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Punia in the 65 kg that he won three of his four fights in the early rounds.

The 28-year-old defending champion beat Lowe Bingham of Naurau and Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Maurice “by fall” before winning by technical superiority against England’s Geroge Ramm. Anshu Malik, who has made rapid progress in her career, reached the women’s 57kg final with similar dominance but finished second with a silver medal.Deepak Punia wins gold in the men’s 86kg wrestling event with a win over Pakistan’s Muhammad Inam in the final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The wrestler from Nidani, who turned 21 on Friday, won by technical superiority against Australian Irene Symeonidis and Sri Lankan Nethmi Ahinsa Fernando Poruthotage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from syndicated newsfeed, Onhike staff may not have edited or edited the body of the content)