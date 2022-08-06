Liz Cheneys’ media strategy doesn’t appear to be for her next primary race





In the final days of her re-election campaign, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney called on her dear old dad. Dick Cheney, dressed in a vest and cowboy hat, is the focus of the latest campaign ad for his daughter, a three-term Republican congresswoman facing strong odds against Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, during the Aug. 16 GOP primary. In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who poses a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump, Dick Cheney said in the Trump-focused 60-Second ad, which was released Thursday. The former vice president continues to call Trump a coward ‘and praises his daughter for standing up for the truth, doing the right thing, honoring his oath to the Constitution when so many in our own party are too scared of do it, writing down what I know [Trump lost his election]Trump knows it, and deep down I think most Republicans know it.

Cheneys’ announcement on Thursday is her first mention of Trump by name in this re-election cycle, according to NBC News, not that there was no question where she stood on the former president. The ad went live the same day CNN aired part of an interview between Cheney and Kasie Hunt on Don Lemon Tonight, during which the lawmaker tacitly acknowledged her slim reelection chances. “I intend to continue to be very involved and engaged no matter what in these issues that are so fundamental to, I believe, the survival of our republic,” she told Hunt. view is that at the end of the day, if defending the Constitution against the threat it poses means losing a seat in the House, then that’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make, Cheney said. intent to lose. But some things are more important than any individual position or political campaign.

Doubling down on an anti-Trump stance in both the TV ad and the CNN interview is an odd media strategy for a candidate running in a state that Trump has raised to 43 percentage points in 2020. There have been reports that the Cheneys campaign resorted to recruiting Democratic support by urging people to switch party affiliations before the primary so they could vote for her (Wyoming has open primaries, allowing voters to change party affiliation on polling day). But it has also bolstered speculation that she is using her primary to prepare for a race in 2024, as election watcher Dave Wasserman alluded to:

Getting Democrats to cross paths is also a strategy for a group of Republican operatives, who are quietly mounting a last-ditch effort to save the Wyoming congresswoman, Axios reported Thursday. The other part of the strategy focuses on undermining Hageman by portraying her as insufficiently loyal to the former president, according to Axios, pointing to the Conservatives for a Strong America policy group in its latest missives.

Still, it will be hard to shake Cheney’s recent record on Trump. She was kicked out of the Republican leadership for voting to impeach Trump after Jan. 6, was one of Trump’s most vocal critics and made his main opponent completely indebted to the former president. I will never put the party above my duty to the country, Cheney said in his closing statement during the June GOP primary debate. As vice chair of the House committee investigating the insurgency, Cheney played a prominent role in the hearings this summer (with more to come), which bolstered her national brand. while expanding a national network of bipartisan Trump donors and critics who could boost potential. Race for the White House, the Associated Press reported. Her performance in Washington only seemed to cement an electoral defeat at home.

As for 2024, Cheney dodged questions about his presidential ambitions during his interview with Hunt. But she also didn’t rule out a future run for the White House.

