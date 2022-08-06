Rahul Gandhi compares PM Modi to Adolf Hitler, is that correct?

The issue of inflation is something that should have been debated in parliament, however, due to the standoff between government and opposition, this fight has led to the Congress party organizing a ‘black protest’ today. today. Meanwhile, all Congress deputies, leaders and office bearers took to the streets in black clothes and protested. Today, the Congress party demonstrated in different places in Delhi.

Congress Speaker Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and all Congress Party MPs gathered in the Parliament Complex. All these MPs protested on the issue of inflation and the GST. After that, Rahul Gandhi, who reached Vijay Chowk in black clothes, and other party MPs tried to march and accused the government of killing democracy.

Rahul Gandi at the protest also compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler. He said German dictator Hitler also used to win elections. He had entire institutions, there were paramilitaries, the whole structure was there. Rahul Gandhi compared PM Modi to Hitler, but is his argument correct?

Rahul Gandhi probably didn’t do good homework on Hitler, but let us tell you, Hitler didn’t become Chancellor by winning the election by absolute majority. It is known to everyone that Germany was defeated in the First World War, which lasted from 1914 to 1919, after which Germany had to pay a huge sum under the Treaty of Versailles. This amount was to be paid to countries that had won the First World War such as France, Great Britain and America.

To pay this amount, Germany started printing its currency on a large scale but its downside was that inflation in Germany was reaching record highs. Discontent against the government began to rise among the population. In 1929, when the Great Depression arrived in America, that is to say the beginning of the historic recession, it affected the whole world. Germany also experienced a huge unemployment rate during this period.

Adolf Hitler’s party became very popular amidst this economic crisis and growing resentment among the people as his party raised the issue of inflation and unemployment at that time. After that, when general elections were held in Germany in 1932, Hitler’s party became the largest party. Although Hitler did not then have the majority. When no leader could secure an absolute majority, German President Paul von Hindenburg appointed Hitler chancellor of the country. Shortly after, on February 27, 1933, a fire broke out in the German Parliament.

For this incident, a Dutch communist leader was found guilty and sentenced to death, and after that Hitler began to suppress communist leaders, parties and trade unions throughout Germany. After the fire, a new emergency law was introduced, under which the police could arrest anyone. Newspapers were banned and the voice of journalists was also suppressed. When then German President Paul von Hindenburg died on August 2, 1934, Hitler merged the two highest constitutional offices in Germany.

One was that of president and the other that of chancellor. By combining these two, Hitler created a new position, which was called Fhrer, which means Supreme Leader. As soon as Hitler became supreme leader, he found a law under which all opposing parties were deactivated. In other words, the whole of Germany became a one-party state.

After that, Hitler dissolved the elected assemblies of the various provinces of Germany and gave all powers to the national parliament. After listening to the story, do you now think it is fair to compare Prime Minister Modi to Hitler?

Germany was a one-party state under Hitler, but now that Narendra Modi is the country’s prime minister, there are 8 national parties, 54 regional parties and 2,796 unrecognized political parties in India.

Hitler dissolved the elected assemblies of all the provinces of Germany. While during the current tenure of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP has lost elections in not one but many states. Think what kind of dictatorship this is, in which the BJP loses the elections. If Rahul Gandhi is right then according to this BJP should not lose any election.

Another important point to note is that Hitler did not come to power by winning a majority. On the contrary, when there was no majority, the president appointed him chancellor in special circumstances. While Prime Minister Modi came to power being elected not once but twice by an absolute majority.

We are not saying here that there are no flaws in Indian democracy. Indian democracy must have shortcomings which need to be improved. However, the shortcomings of a democracy do not mean a dictatorship and the Congress party must understand this.