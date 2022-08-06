Former President Trump backs Leora Levy





(WTNH) Former President Donald Trump backed Leora Levy in the Republican U.S. Senate primary in Connecticut.

Levy takes on fellow Republicans Themis Klarides and Peter Lumaj in the Aug. 9 primary. Levy says Trump’s endorsement call came as a surprise and she’s humbled it happened at the town’s Republican committee meeting in Montville on Thursday.

The moment was filmed.

“I’m giving Leora Levy my full and total endorsement tonight and she’s going to come out and she’s going to win the primary,” Trump said on the phone call.

“He said, ‘Is that Leora?’ I said yes.’ He said, “It’s Donald Trump,” Levy said, “I’m so honored and proud, and frankly, I’m impressed.”

“She has my full and complete endorsement and I just want to thank everyone for being amazing patriots. Our country is doing horribly well. A few years ago it was doing better than it ever did before,” Trump said during the call.

In Trump’s written endorsement of Levy, he criticized Democratic U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Levy’s opponent Klarides, saying she was weak on crime, weak on protecting military and veterans, and that she would not protect the Second Amendment.

Klarides responded by saying in part, “I’m proud to be endorsed by those who know how to win in Connecticut: mayors, first elected officials, city councilors, state representatives, state senators, city committee chairs.”

Gary Rose is a professor governor at Sacred Heart University, and he calls Trump’s endorsement of Levy a kind of “Hail Mary.”

“It really boosts his chances at Themis Klarides again. Will she win the primary thanks to this? It’s hard to predict,” Rose said.

Fresh off Trump endorsement, Levy says she’s ready for Primay Day.

“I can’t wait, I’ll get up there and we’ll have a big rally or something,” Trump said.

Rose said it would be interesting to see if Trump’s endorsement would boost voter turnout on Tuesday. He says primaries are often indicators of where a political party is headed.

