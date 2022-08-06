The GOP representative who voted to impeach advances to the Washington primary





OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, qualified for the general election on Friday after days of vote counting in the Washington state primary, but fellow Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler has seen his advantage against a Trump-endorsed opponent quickly shrink in recount territory with thousands of votes still to be counted.

Both have sparked cross-party protests over their vote to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Newhouse, the four-term incumbent from the 4th congressional district in central Washington, and Democrat Doug White were essentially tied, each getting about 25% of the vote in a tight ballot. White also qualified for the fall ballot. Loren Culp, a Trump-endorsed former small-town police chief who lost the 2020 gubernatorial race to Democrat Jay Inslee, was at about 21%.

In Washington’s southwest 3rd congressional district, Democrat Marie Perez won the most votes, with 31 percent of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24% Tuesday night, fell to 22.6% Thursday night, 257 votes ahead of Joe Kent, a former Trump-endorsed Green Beret who was at 22.5%.

A mandatory recount would take place if the margin of votes between candidates No. 2 and No. 3 is less than half of 1% and close to 2,000 votes.

Because Washington is a mail-in voting state and ballots simply need to be cast on Election Day, it often takes days to find out the final results in tight races as ballots arrive at polling stations. of the county throughout the week.

An estimated 35,000 votes remain to be counted, and the three counties where the votes remain to be counted, the majority in the 3rd District’s largest county, Clark, will not update their tallies until late Monday afternoon. Counties have until August 16 to complete their tally and for canvassing commissions to certify the results, followed by certification by the Secretary of State by August 19.

Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two voters in each of Tuesday’s races qualify for the November election, regardless of party.

The story continues

Of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, four chose not to run for office. Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated in a Tuesday primary by Trump-endorsed John Gibbs, and South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice lost to a Trump-endorsed challenger in June. Rep. David Valadao of California, which has an open primary like Washington, survived a primary challenge. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is bracing for defeat in her Aug. 16 primary against a Trump-backed rival.

In another key game in the 8th congressional district, Democratic incumbent Kim Schrier qualified for the November ballot with more than 47% of the vote and will face former state attorney general nominee Matt Larkin. , in November.

With about 17% of the vote, Larkin edged out King County Councilman Reagan Dunn, a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat. Dunn conceded the race on Thursday. The district is a key target of GOP efforts to regain control of the House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/video/trump-backed-challenger-gains-washington-192453040.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos