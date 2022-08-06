Trump tells judge he was too busy as president to prosecute Clinton sooner





(Bloomberg) – Donald Trump’s lawyers have argued that the statute of limitations should not apply to the lawsuit he filed against his political rival Hillary Clinton because the immense and relentless demands of the job prevented him from do it sooner.

The former president was simply too busy during his single term to uncover the details of the alleged plot, which he says involved a broad effort to falsely accuse him and his 2016 campaign of collusion with the Russia and overwhelm him with costly investigations, his attorneys wrote in a filing late Thursday in federal court in Florida.

Trump was preoccupied with performing his critically important presidential duties and was therefore prevented from effectively asserting his rights, his lawyers said.

The lawsuit was filed in March under the civilian version of a racketeering law normally used against organized crime. But Clinton argues that Trump missed the four-year statute of limitations because all of the alleged conduct was known to him no later than Oct. 29, 2017, when he publicly accused several of the defendants of plotting a witch hunt in Russia. .

U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, appointed by former President Bill Clinton, considers a joint motion to dismiss the case by Clinton, his 2016 campaign chairman John Podesta, and former Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, among others. They raised the statute of limitations as one of the reasons why the lawsuit should be dismissed.

The case is due to go to trial in May.

David Kendall, attorney for the Clintons at Williams & Connolly LLP in Washington, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The case is Trump v. Clinton, 22-cv-14102, US District Court, Southern District of Florida.

