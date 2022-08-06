Jokowi shows off, from the toll harvest downstream





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that infrastructure, downstream, industrialization and digitalization are weapons for Indonesia to compete with other countries. Through an upload to the president’s Instagram account, @jokowi, the head of state said that over the past 7 years, the government has added 2,042 km of toll roads, 5,500 non-toll roads, 16 new airports, 18 new ports, 38 new dams, up to 1.1 million hectares irrigated. “The infrastructure we are building today, the results may only be felt in the next five or ten years,” he wrote on Friday (5/8/2022). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT As far as infrastructure is concerned, there are at least a dozen toll roads expected to be operational by the end of this year. Citing the record of the PUPR ministry, in June 2022, at least 4 toll roads or 42.98 kilometers in length were inaugurated. By the end of this year, it is expected that 16 new toll roads will be ready for inauguration with a total length of 332 kilometers. In this way, the length of working toll roads in Indonesia will reach 2,955 kilometers. There are at least a dozen toll roads expected to be operational by the end of this year. Citing the record of the PUPR ministry, in June 2022, at least 4 toll roads or 42.98 kilometers in length were inaugurated. By the end of this year, it is expected that 16 new toll roads will be ready for inauguration with a total length of 332 kilometers. In this way, the length of working toll roads in Indonesia will reach 2,955 kilometers. Jokowi also presented on-going downstream and industrialization. He gave an example that the export value of nickel in raw materials in 2014 was only US$1 billion or about Rs 15 trillion but soared to over Rs 300 trillion in 2021. “If downstream and industrialization are carried out consistently, I believe Indonesia’s economic GDP/GDP, which is currently US$1.2-1.3 trillion, will exceed US$3 trillion. US dollars – ranking seventh in the world in 2030 and fourth in the world in 2045,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Look for an alternative, these 23 toll roads will be very congested when you return home (luc/luc)



