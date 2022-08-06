It’s the ‘whisper’ of the death of the UN that worries Jokowi





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received “whispers” from the United Nations (UN), a number of international institutions, to G7 member countries during a working visit to Germany some time ago. The ‘whisper’ was delivered by Jokowi during a speech at the National Silatnas and the 19th Anniversary of the Army Retired Army Association at the Sentul International Convention Center, Bogor, West Java on Friday (08 /05/2022). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “By the way, where is the world going?” Jokowi said, mimicking his conversation with state officials and international institutions. They, Jokowi said, said that this year the world will experience difficulties. However, the difficulties encountered at that time will still continue next year, where the situation is described as “grim”. “He said, President Jokowi this year will be very difficult for us, what will happen next? Next year will be dark. It’s not Indonesia, it’s the world,” said Jokowi. Jokowi continued, the United Nations and other international institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank estimate that there will be 66 countries whose economies will collapse. In fact, there are 320 million people worldwide who are already in acute hunger, most of which have already occurred. Jokowi explained that all countries are also currently facing a sluggish economy. The economic growth of countries like Singapore, Europe, Australia, and even the United States (US) has plummeted due to various dynamics. “Economic growth is going down but inflation is going up, the price of all goods is going up. This is a condition that I can say the world is in a terrible state of,” Jokowi said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi suddenly receives praise from the UN At the UN, what’s up? (cha/cha)



