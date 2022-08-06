Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy on furlough after second arrest in three years | New





MADISON (WKOW) — A Dane County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputy is on administrative leave following his second arrest in three years, according to a DCSO official.

Deputy Imran Khan, 34, is charged with disorderly conduct in connection with a domestic incident in July.

A criminal complaint says Khan and his family members were at Devil’s Lake State Park before stopping their two cars on the west side of Madison at Mineral Point Road and Rosa Road just after 11 p.m. on July 2. According to the complaint, one of the family members maintained that Khan “had been drinking all day” and tried to get him to drive to another person’s house.

The complaint says Khan insisted he wanted to drive and take a nine-year-old family member with him, alleging Khan “started yelling and banging on the window” of the car he was in. the girl.

“[Mother] …did not want the accused to drive drunk with [daughter] in the car,” the complaint reported. Records show the woman was able to call 911 as the child slipped from one car to another and locked herself inside.

When Madison police arrived, “the girl’s entire body was visibly shaking,” the complaint states.

Khan was arrested and taken to Dane County Jail.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said Khan is currently on administrative leave.

Sheriff’s records show Khan was previously arrested by Madison police and taken to Dane County Jail on December 12, 2019. Madison City Court records show the arrest took place on State Street near the Capitol building, but do not include any other details. Police officials issued Khan a citation for disorderly conduct. The case was resolved in January 2020 when Khan paid a fine.

Madison police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer has yet to comment on what happened to lead to Khan’s arrest and why police personnel assessed Khan’s conduct as not criminal, although he took him to jail.

Schaffer did not provide any information on whether Khan’s actions in 2019 resulted in workplace discipline.

A 27 News reporter attempted to contact Khan, but he did not respond.

Khan has been a sheriff’s deputy since July 2016.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wkow.com/news/dane-county-sheriffs-deputy-on-leave-after-second-arrest-in-three-years/article_c57eb084-150f-11ed-8ab2-cb77fd4a4b4a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos