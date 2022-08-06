GOP 2024 voters will choose ‘party of me or party of us’: Chris Christie





Chris Christie predicts fewer than a dozen Republicans will run for president in 2024. He lists Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton as the top contenders. Christie says the decision comes down to placating one man or supporting the whole country. Loading Something is loading.

Chris Christie, a former Trump ally and possible 2024 presidential candidate, said the top of the next GOP ticket will likely feature Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Ted Cruz, or perhaps be half a dozen others, and will be a test of who will ‘guide the party into the future.

“I guess it will be somewhere between six and eight years. And I think you’ll see people wondering if the future of the Republican Party is like my party or like our party,” the former New Jersey governor said. . Conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt said Thursday.

Christie also threw Trump-appointed former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas into the potential mix with the embattled former president, estranged former Trump running mate and battered Texas Republican Trump. during the 2016 presidential contest.

Other possible contenders Christie has apparently ruled out include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Sen. Rick Scott of Florida , Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and former South Carolina Governor and Trump-appointed United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. Christie also excluded himself from the list, despite running in 2016 and circling other GOP leaders trying to regain control of the party from Trump.

Trump continues to hint that he will run again, but has yet to make an official announcement. It left the door open for others to launch their own agendas like Rick Scott’s provocative ‘Rescue America’ plan and Pence’s sweeping ‘Freedom’ platform as Trump continually rants about his loss to the world. to Joe Biden.

In May, while running for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Christie exposed the binary choice facing GOP voters, warning the MAGA world that Trump’s “party of me” mentality is not not a winning formula. “We need to be tomorrow’s party, not yesterday’s party,” Christie said. At a pre-primary rally for Kemp in Georgia, Pence stressed that “elections are about the future.”

Kemp faced a primary challenge from former senator David Perdue, whom Trump dragged out of retirement to punish Kemp for failing to support his baseless voter fraud allegations in 2020. Kemp beat Perdue from almost 50 points.

