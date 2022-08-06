In the latest Taiwan crisis, the Chinese military was outmatched by US forces. Not now.

Three French-made Mirage 2000 fighter jets taxi on a runway in front of a hangar at Hsinchu Air Base on August 5, 2022. China conducted its largest-ever military drills around Taiwan despite condemnation from the United States, the Japan and the European Union.

The last timetensions soar between Beijing and Washingtonover Taiwan, the US Navy sent warships into the Taiwan Strait and there was nothing China could do about it.

Those days are over.

The Chinese army hasundergone a transformationsince the mid-1990s when acrisiserupted over the Taiwan President’s visit to the United States, prompting an angry reaction from Beijing.

“It’s a very different situation now,” said Michèle Flournoy, former undersecretary of defense for policy in the Obama administration. “It’s a much more contested and much deadlier environment for our forces.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping, unlike his predecessors, now has serious military might, including ship-killing missiles, a massive navy and an increasingly capable air force. This new military power changes the strategic calculus for the United States and Taiwan, increasing the potential risks of conflict or miscalculation, according to former officials and experts.

During the 1995-96 crisis, echoing current tensions, China held live ammunition military drills, issued stern warnings to Taipei and launched missiles into waters near Taiwan.

But the US military responded with the biggest show of force since the Vietnam War, sending an array of warships to the region, including two aircraft carrier groups. The Nimitz aircraft carrier and other battleships navigated the narrow waterway between China and Taiwan, driving home the idea of ​​US military dominance.

“Beijing should know that the strongest military power in the Western Pacific is the United States,” said then-Defense Secretary William Perry.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at the time was a rudimentary, slow-moving force that was no match for the US military, with a lackluster navy and air force that could not venturing too far from China’s ancient and present-day United States shores. officials said.

“They realized they were vulnerable, that the Americans could fly carriers straight ahead of them, and there was nothing they could do about it,” said Matthew Kroenig, who served as intelligence and defense chief. in the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations. .

The Chinese, taken aback by the US military’s high-tech display in the first Gulf War, “went to school the American way of war” and launched a concerted effort to invest in their military and above all to strengthen their position in Taiwan. strait, Kroenig said.

Beijing learned a number of lessons from the 1995-96 crisis, concluding that it needed satellite surveillance and other intelligence to spot adversaries on the horizon, and a navy and a “blue” air force capable of navigating and flying across the Western Pacific, according to David Finkelstein, director of security affairs for China and the Indo-Pacific at CNA, an independent research institute.

“The PLA Navy has made remarkable progress since 1995 and 1996. It is actually amazing how quickly the PLA Navy has been built. And of course in 1995-1996, the Army PLA air almost never flew over water,” Finkelstein said. , a retired US Army officer.

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, describedChina’s spectacular rise as a military powerlike a strategic earthquake.

“We are witnessing, in my opinion, one of the greatest global geostrategic power shifts the world has seen,” Milley said last year.