Dan Newhouse, who voted to impeach Trump, wins Washington primary





Representative Dan Newhouse of Washington, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump for inciting the attack on the Capitol on January 6, will run in the November general election to run for a fifth term after finishing in the top two in a primary crowd, according to The Associated Press. He will face Doug White, a Democratic businessman, who narrowly followed him on Friday evening.

Under Washington’s election laws, the top two primary candidates, regardless of party, qualify for the general election. The race in Washington’s fourth congressional district included seven Republicans, including Mr. Newhouse, and one Democrat, Mr. White.

Mr Newhouse, 66, has drawn the ire of Mr Trump and local Republicans after backing his second impeachment.

A hops and alfalfa farmer, Mr Newhouse had served as vice-chairman of Mr Trumps 2020 re-election campaign in Washington state. But after the impeachment vote, six Republican county chairmen in his district called on him to step down.

Mr. Newhouse, who like his father served as a state lawmaker, resisted those demands, saying he remains a conservative Republican and urging the party to focus on holding the Biden administration accountable instead.

It was backed by super PAC Defending Main Street, which ran an ad campaign worth about half a million dollars, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking company.

The most-watched super PAC TV spot attacked Mr. Newhouses Trump-endorsed challenger Loren Culp over an unpaid corporation tax bill and accused him of lining his pockets with campaign donations.

Mr. Culp, a former police chief for Republic, Washington, has made challenging Mr. Trump’s 2020 defeat one of his top campaign issues, and has also pledged to disband the department education and fight against vaccination mandates. He was the Republican nominee in the 2020 gubernatorial race, a contest he never conceded despite losing to Governor Jay Inslee by more than 13 percentage points.

Mr. Culp had raised just $310,700 as of July 13, according to campaign finance reports. This was a fraction of the $1.6 million raised by Mr Newhouse and also trailed another Republican, Jerrod Sessler, who raised $508,900.

Mr. Sessler, a Navy veteran and former NASCAR driver, invested more than $350,000 of his own money in the race. He said he attended Mr. Trump’s Stop the Steal rally on January 6 and marched to the Capitol with thousands of other supporters, but did not enter the building. .

I’m running because our rights, right now, for people living in America today, are being stolen, Mr. Sessler told The Spokesman-Review. Literally. I think the 2020 election was the biggest heist in the history of the world.

Mr. White, who raised $390,700, described himself as a moderate politician motivated to run for federal office after the Capitol riot. Running in the heavily Republican district, Mr. White did not mention his party affiliation in his only TV spot, which he instead used to promote a platform that included cost-cutting, reform of immigration and securing our communities.

The other Republican candidates were Corey Gibson, a marketing executive; Benancio Garcia III, former State Department of Agriculture loan specialist; Jacek Kobiesa, mechanical engineer; and Brad Klippert, State Representative and Benton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

