Downing Street has not officially revealed where the ton will be. Boris Johnson traveled with one this week Carrie, but British media revealed that the couple were on a private trip or delayed honeymoon in Slovenia. It is not known at this time where they are in a hurry.

Johnson, who went on vacation as the island’s economic crisis worsens, has also received a lot of criticism in Britain. He went on vacation just as Britain’s central bank warned of an impending recession and raised interest rates.

Britain’s finance minister is also on leave Nadhim Zahawiand the opposition Labor Party subsequently criticized the two senior government ministers for their absence at an inopportune time.