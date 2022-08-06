If the price of Pertalite increases, for how many months would you like to demo?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the current price of Pertalite gasoline is not the reality. Without government subsidies, the price of Pertalite petrol could reach Rp 17,100 per litre. This was stated by Jokowi during a speech at the National Silatnas and the 19th Anniversary of the Army Retired Army Association at the Sentul Convention Center, Bogor, West Java on Friday ( 08/05/2022). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “In our country, imagine that Pertalite goes from IDR 7,650 to the current price, then the correct price is IDR 17,100. How many months is the demo?” Jokowi said. At first, Jokowi explained the current situation in the United States (USA). The country has been hit by rising prices of goods due to soaring inflation. Petrol prices in the country have even doubled now. Jokowi then recalled the government’s decision at the time to increase the price of fuel oil (BBM) by 10%. Around this time, there was a massive protest action from the community for over three months. “I remember the demo went up 10%, I remember the demo lasted three months. If it went over 100%, how many months would the demo take?” Jokowi said. The government, Jokowi said, is trying to control so that fuel prices do not suffer from the impact of rising oil prices. Jokowi does not want to increase the price of gasoline, contributing to increase the price of other consumer goods. “Once the price of gas goes up, the price of goods automatically jumps. Therefore, the government has released a subsidy budget which is not small at IDR 502 trillion, which no country dares to provide as large as Indonesia’s subsidies,” Jokowi said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi says it is impossible for fuel prices not to increase, Pertalite too? (cha/cha)



