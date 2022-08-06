PM Modi votes for 2022 VP election





As voting begins on Saturday to elect India’s next vice president, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to vote. Apart from the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal also voted for the election of Vice President in the Parliament. In this vice-presidential election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankar is opposed to the opposition candidate Margaret Alva. Voting began at 10 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. when all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, including nominated members, are eligible to vote in the vice-presidential election. The votes will be counted today. The country’s next Indian Vice President will be sworn in on August 11, a day after outgoing Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s term ends. While Janata Dal (United), YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK and Shiv Sena voiced their support for Dhankar, AAP Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) voiced their support for Alva. However, Trinamool Congress said they were abstaining in the vote

Dhankhar filed his candidacy papers on July 18, before returning officer and secretary-general Lok Sabha in parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and BJP leader JP Nadda were present when Dhankar filed his nomination. Dhankhar, who is a lawyer by profession, joined politics in 1989. He became governor of West Bengal in July 2019 and has since made headlines over his tumultuous relationship with the Mamata Banerjee government. He tendered his resignation as Governor of West Bengal. Alva filed for the vice-presidential election on July 19. The opposition parties decided on July 17 to present the former governor of Rajasthan as a joint candidate for the vice-presidential election. In 2017, the NDA nominated Venkaiah Naidu as a candidate for the vice presidential election and his term ends on August 10, 2022. The Vice President of India, which is the second highest constitutional office in the country, is elected by an electoral college made up of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

