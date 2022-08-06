2024 Watch: Senator Ted Cruz says the hell is waiting to see what Trump decides, then makes decisions





Republican DALLAS Sen. Ted Cruz says when it comes to deciding whether the hell to run another White House, hell will “want and see” what former President Donald Trump decides.

Cruz, the conservative brandon from Texas and Trump’s runner-up in the 2016 Republican presidential nomination race, told Fox News on Friday that he and other potential 2024 presidential candidates will “wait to see what Donald Trump will decide, and then make decisions from there.”

Trump has been flirting with another presidential race since leaving the White House a year and a half ago and recently seemed to give the strongest signal of his intentions. The former president seemed to indicate in a recent New York Magazine interview that his 2024 decision was about when not if.

“I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after,” Trump said in an interview published last month, apparently referring to the November midterm elections.

FIRST ON FOX: TRUMP AND 20 OTHER POTENTIAL GOP 2024 CONTAINERS ON CPAC STRAW POLL

Former President Donald Trump applauds during a rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates in Prescott Valley, Ariz., on July 22, 2022. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Cruz still hasn’t ruled out making another run for the White House, stopped a handful of times over the past year in early voting states on the GOP presidential nomination calendar with more chances to come in months to come and told Fox News and other news organizations that “when I raced at 16, it was the most fun I had in my life.”

CRUZ SAYS TRUMP RUNNING IN 2024 WILL SIGNIFICANTLY SHRINK NARROW GOP FIELD

In his Friday interview which came moments after addressing the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, the senator gave another hint of 2024, once pointing out further, “I pledge to fight to save this country with every breath in my body. That’s what I believe in.

But Cruz also stressed that his main campaign mission over the next three months is to help fellow Republicans in November’s midterm elections.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz delivers a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas on Friday, August 5, 2022. (Fox News Photo/Joshua Comins)

“I’m focused on 2022. I spend virtually every waking moment on the campaign trail, focusing on the House resumption and the Senate resumption,” Cruz said.

And, he predicted, “I think we’re going to win both. I think we’re going to see a Republican majority in the House. I think we’re going to see a Republican majority in the Senate. And I hope and believe that we ‘ We are going to see not just majorities, but strong new Conservative leaders who are ready to fight and deliver on their promises.”

Republicans have the political wind at their back as they aim to win back congressional majorities in both chambers midterm. But many within the GOP worry that a potential Trump 2024 announcement before November could negatively impact Republicans’ chances of regaining control of the House and Senate.

When asked if he thought a Trump 2024 announcement would be detrimental to the GOP, Cruz replied that the former president “is going to decide what he wants to do, and frankly, he’s going to decide his own timeline. He won’t listen He won’t listen to anyone else He will decide when he wants to, and the rest of the world will react accordingly.

