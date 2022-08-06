The new facility of Amrita Hospitals in Faridabad will open this month; PM Modi to inaugurate





Amrita Hospital Group’s new 2,400-person health facility is set to open on August 24 in Faridabad. In a press conference on Friday, Dr. Sanjeev K Singh, Resident Medical Director of Amrita Hospital, Faridabad informed that the inauguration of the new hospital will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, a humanitarian and spiritual leader and the founder of the hospital group will also be present at the event along with Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar. According to the management of the hospital, with this new facility in NCR Delhi, the group will enter the northern part of the country after being established in southern India for more than 25 years. READ ALSO | New Amrita Hospital is set to open in Faridabad in August this year Once fully operational, the hospital will have approximately 10,000 employees and more than 800 doctors. With 2,400 beds, over 80 specialties and 133 acres of campus, this new hospital will become India’s largest private hospital. The hospital will have a dedicated research block spread over a seven-storey building that totals three lakh square feet with proprietary A to D GMP grade labs. The focus will be on identifying new diagnostic markers, AI, ML, bioinformatics, etc. We are in the process of entering into research collaborations with some of the world’s leading names in medical science, Dr. Sanjeev K Singh, Resident Medical Director of Amrita Hospital, Faridabad told Friday’s press conference. Dr. Singh also pointed out that the latest and cutting edge medical research will be an important focus area at this new campus. The Hospital Group’s main campus located in Kochi pioneered surgeries with India’s first two-handed transplants and the country’s first two-handed upper arm transplant, among several other procedures. Management maintained that the same “legacy” would be transferred to Amrita Hospital in Faridabad. Located in Sector 88 of Faridabad, Amrita Group’s new hospital will have a total built-up area of ​​one crore square feet with a 14-storey tower that will encompass major medical facilities and patient areas. It will house 81 specialties and eight centers of excellence, including oncology, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, gastrosciences, kidney sciences, bone disease and trauma, transplants and mother-child care. The hospital will also have India’s largest facility for combating infectious diseases, according to the hospital management. Additionally, Dr. Singh informed that the hospital will take a multidisciplinary approach to improve patient care and treatment. “Generally what happens is individualized medical care. Previously, it was the family doctor who took care of the patient, then it was the only doctor who decided on the treatment that would be administered to him. We don’t think that’s wrong, but what’s most important is that a team of doctors a team of medicine should be practiced because medicine evolves, technology evolves, so the best minds have to gather and also communicate properly with the patient. Thus, in the practice of team medicine, people from multiple disciplines come together and discuss what evidence-based care is, and then deliver the treatment. It’s the need of the hour and it’s what we’re going to focus on in the new facility. We did this in Kochi campus and now we are going to practice in Faridabad campus,” Dr Singh said. Financial Express.com. Dr Singh said Financial Express.com that there are gaps due to the commercialization of the practice of medicine and that they want to streamline the approach to patient care. He also said that the Faridabad facility will be the second major hospital and the seventh university campus of Amrita Hospital Group. READ ALSO | 50% of women in tribal areas of Kerala have low knowledge and awareness of contraceptives: study

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/healthcare/news-healthcare/amrita-hospitals-new-facility-in-faridabad-will-open-this-month-pm-modi-to-inaugurate/2619236/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos