Putin seeks to expand economic ties with Turkey by hosting Erdogan in Sochi





Moscow is seeking a deal to boost economic cooperation with Ankara, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday as he received his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the southern city of Sochi. The meeting came as the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine continued well into its sixth month. “I hope that today we can sign a memorandum on strengthening our economic and trade ties,” Putin said at the start of the meeting with Erdoğan, broadcast on Russian television. The head of the Kremlin thanked the Turkish president for his efforts to reach an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv on the delivery of grain from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. “Thanks to your direct involvement and the mediation of the UN Secretariat, the problem of Ukrainian grain deliveries from Black Sea ports has been resolved. Deliveries have already started, and I would like to thank you for that,” did he declare. More than a dozen cargo ships were still waiting to leave Ukrainian ports on Friday, and though wary of any deal with Putin and the Kremlin, Kyiv authorities were calling for the deal to be extended to other commodities , such as metals. Russia has targeted the port city of Odessa and other coastal regions of Ukraine a day after the UN-brokered grain export deal with Turkey between the two warring sides in Istanbul on July 22 , fueling fears that Moscow will target cargo ships more as they leave. of the Black Sea. Putin also highlighted Ankara’s role in transiting Russian gas to Europe via the TurkStream gas pipeline. “European partners should be grateful to Turkey for ensuring the uninterrupted transit of Russian gas,” Putin said. For his part, Erdoğan said he hoped his meeting with Putin would “open a very different page in Russian-Turkish relations”, adding that delegations from both countries held “very productive” talks, including on trade. and tourism. The Turkish president also said he wanted to speak with his Russian counterpart in Syria, where Ankara is threatening to launch a military operation against Kurdish groups he calls “terrorists”, which Moscow opposes. “Discussing developments in Syria on this occasion will help calm the region. Our solidarity in the fight against terrorism is very important,” Erdoğan said. The Turkish head of state also said he wanted to ensure that the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant by the Russian nuclear giant Rosatom in southern Turkey would respect the “fixed timetable”, while a dispute risks delay this megaproject.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2022/08/05/putin-looks-to-extend-economic-ties-with-turkey-as-he-hosts-erdogan-in-sochi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos