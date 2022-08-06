Politics
PM Modi praises Indian wrestlers for their spectacular performance in Birmingham
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quick to congratulate the struggling Indian mainland for winning multiple medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday. It was raining medals for India as they won five medals in quick succession. The day started with Anshu Malik winning a silver medal before Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia each won a gold medal.
CWG: PM Modi praises India’s wrestling contingent
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi congratulated Anshu Malik for winning the silver medal on his birthday. He added that Anshu’s passion for sports is likely to motivate many youngsters in the country. While Anshu was utterly dominant until the final, she could not replicate a similar level of performance against Nigeria’s Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroyeto in the gold medal match.
Congratulation to @OLyAnshu for winning the silver medal in wrestling and that too on his birthday. I send him my best wishes for a successful sporting career. His passion for sport motivates many aspiring athletes. pic.twitter.com/twXSzlrHxU
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2022
On the other hand, defending champion Bajrang Punia not only dominated all his fights until the final, but he also dominated his Canadian opponent in the men’s 65kg gold medal match. The 28-year-old beat Lachlan McNeil 9-2. After Bajrang’s win, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and praised the veteran wrestler saying his name is ‘synonymous with consistency and excellence’. He concluded his remarks by also sending him his best wishes.
The talented @BajrangPunia is synonymous with consistency and excellence. He won a gold medal at the CWG in Birmingham. Congratulations to him on this remarkable feat, his 3rd consecutive CWG medal. His spirit and confidence are inspiring. My best wishes always. pic.twitter.com/hjBYjd1lCP
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2022
PM Modi was quick to congratulate the other three wrestlers on winning medals for India in Birmingham.
Our athletes continue to make us proud at CWG Birmingham. Delighted by the outstanding athletic performance of @SakshiMalik. I congratulate her on winning the prestigious gold medal. She is a wealth of talent and has remarkable resilience. pic.twitter.com/svETMdfVBR
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2022
Be proud of the spectacular athletic performance of our very own Deepak Punia! He is the pride of India and has given India many laurels. Every Indian is delighted to have won the gold medal. Best wishes to him for all future projects. pic.twitter.com/tk9NuAIN1s
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2022
Indian wrestlers are exceptional and this is clearly reflected in the CWG. Proud of @DivyaWrestler for winning a bronze medal. This achievement will be cherished for generations to come. Best wishes for his future projects. pic.twitter.com/ougzjDmQF0
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2022
Indian wrestlers dominated the CWG 2022
Anshu Malik’s silver medal and Bajrang Punia’s gold were just the start of the success on the night, soon after Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia also won a medal match gold each. Sakshi beat Canadian Ana Godinez in the women’s 62kg freestyle event in the fall to win her first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal. On the other hand, Deepak defeated defending champion Muhammad Inam of Pakistan by a score of 3-0, much to the delight of fans at home.
