Marcos and Modi vow to boost PH-India ties in phone call





PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to further strengthen ties between the Philippines and India. The pledge was made during the two leaders' phone call on Friday, in what Marcos described as a productive day with his fourth Cabinet meeting. "I am delighted to speak on the phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I assure him that our good relations with the country of India will be even stronger. With the country of India will be stronger)," Marcos said. in a statement posted to his social media on Saturday. Modi, for his part, said he was delighted to speak with Marcos and conveyed to him "my best wishes for a successful tenure as President of the Republic of the Philippines." "I look forward to working closely with him to continue to strengthen Indo-Filipino ties," he said in a post on Twitter.





Marcos had said his administration was considering a possible deal with India to boost local manufacturing of generic drugs. "India is one of the biggest manufacturers of generic drugs. We could partner to have production here in the Philippines," Marcos said after meeting Indian Ambassador Shambhu Kumaran in May. "I have no doubt that our manufacturers can also do this, but we will seek advice from India because of their experience," he added. India is a pharmaceutical powerhouse, considered the world's largest manufacturer of generic drugs, with its 20% share of global pharmaceutical exports. It also accounts for more than half of all vaccines produced globally. In 2021, the Indian pharmaceutical sector was estimated at $42 billion.

