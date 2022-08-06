Vice Presidential Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manmohan Singh vote in Parliament | India News

Vice-presidential elections 2022: Voting for the Vice Presidential Election began Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. All Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, including appointed members, are eligible to vote in the vice-presidential election. The counting of votes in the vice presidential elections, in which NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar is expected to pass with the sole support of the BJP and the opposition’s Margaret Alva is expected to be a distant second, will take place today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the first to vote.

With the ruling BJP having an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha and 91 members in the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar has a clear advantage over his rival.

The country’s next vice president will be sworn in on August 11, a day after outgoing vice president Venkaiah Naidu’s term ends.

The Vice President of India, which is the second highest constitutional office in the country, is elected by an electoral college made up of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United), YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK and Shiv Sena voiced their support for Dhankar. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) expressed their support for Alva.

The Trinamool Congress said it was abstaining from voting. On July 18, Dhankhar submitted his candidacy to returning officer and secretary-general Lok Sabha in parliament.

In 2017, the NDA nominated Venkaiah Naidu as a candidate for the vice presidential election and his term ends on August 10, 2022.