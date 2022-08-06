Politics
Vice Presidential Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manmohan Singh vote in Parliament | India News
Vice-presidential elections 2022: Voting for the Vice Presidential Election began Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. All Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, including appointed members, are eligible to vote in the vice-presidential election. The counting of votes in the vice presidential elections, in which NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar is expected to pass with the sole support of the BJP and the opposition’s Margaret Alva is expected to be a distant second, will take place today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the first to vote.
#LOOK | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi votes for vice-presidential election in parliament pic.twitter.com/cJWlgGHea7
ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
delhi | Former Prime Minister and Congressman Dr Manmohan Singh cast his ballot today for the election of Vice President in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/PUH0RDcVIm
ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah votes for Vice Presidential election, in Parliament pic.twitter.com/eH75fIzcRe
ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
With the ruling BJP having an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha and 91 members in the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar has a clear advantage over his rival.
The country’s next vice president will be sworn in on August 11, a day after outgoing vice president Venkaiah Naidu’s term ends.
The Vice President of India, which is the second highest constitutional office in the country, is elected by an electoral college made up of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United), YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK and Shiv Sena voiced their support for Dhankar. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) expressed their support for Alva.
The Trinamool Congress said it was abstaining from voting. On July 18, Dhankhar submitted his candidacy to returning officer and secretary-general Lok Sabha in parliament.
In 2017, the NDA nominated Venkaiah Naidu as a candidate for the vice presidential election and his term ends on August 10, 2022.
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/vice-presidential-elections-2022-pm-narendra-modi-manmohan-singh-cast-votes-at-parliament-house-2493897.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Things move slowly in Google Things to Do August 6, 2022
- PHMDC adds 75 appointments to monkeypox clinics.commercial August 6, 2022
- Burnaby hockey player behind alleged skate kick no stranger to penalties August 6, 2022
- 7 Simple and Stylish Ways to Spruce Up Your Boyfriend’s Wardrobe August 6, 2022
- Post-meal walk lowers blood sugar, study says August 6, 2022