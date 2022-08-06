Inside Boris and Carrie Johnson’s secret wedding party





According to the Prime Minister’s sister, Rachel Johnson, the evening got lively afterwards. She described in an article in The Spectator magazine how we all broke our best moves, including the slut-drop, in which women crumble to the ground like a broken lounge chair. While Ms Johnson, 56, said she struggled to get up from the floor, it was not a challenge shared by my sister-in-law. Ms Johnson added: She could win a Commonwealth gold medal hands down in this particular high-risk dance move. Later, a barefoot Mrs. Johnson joined in a conga and pulled out a large fingernail for her troubles. The event officially ended at 11:30 p.m., although many guests with long journeys home had already left by then. Ms Johnson said the party was held in a magical field full of flowers, but other guests whispered the party had the vibe of a failed pop festival, complete with portable toilets. Instead of tables and chairs, which were absent from the marquee, guests had to settle for sitting on bales of hay or getting up to eat their street food, which was served in trailers. British grass-fed boerewor beef rolls, corn masa tortilla tacos and smoked barbacoa lamb were cooked by Smoke and Braai, who specialize in South African-style barbecues. There were ice creams provided by Daltons Dairy, a Peak District family business. Before the dance, guests were treated to a succession of speeches, beginning with Mrs Johnson, followed by Carrie Johnson whose words were full of affection for her husband and ending with the Prime Minister himself, who stood one hand in his trouser pocket and the other holding A4 note sheets. In a defiant and usually joke-filled speech, Mr Johnson told his guests that he had received scores of letters to quit, mostly from my closest family, according to the Times. He continued: There are many opportunities that lead to disasters, and disasters can lead to new opportunities, including opportunities for new disasters. He also described the massive ministerial resignations that forced him to resign as follows: The biggest skirmish since the Bayeux Tapestry. The guest list was light on parliamentarians, in part because so many of them had turned on the prime minister days before. Only the most loyal Johnsonites received an invitation.

