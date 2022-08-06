In new ad, Dick Cheney calls Trump a liar and a coward





With just 11 days left until the Wyoming primaries, and by the looks of it, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is in trouble. Her main rival, Harriet Hageman, continues to peddle absurd lies about the 2020 presidential race, much to the delight of Donald Trump, who enthusiastically backs her candidacy.

A recent poll paints a predictable picture: the Wyomings GOP base, much of which remains committed to the failed former president, intends to punish Cheney for backing Trump’s impeachment, for helping lead the January 6, for placing the interests of democracy above partisan considerations, and for his general political apostasy.

And so, time is running out, the deputy in danger has brought out the big gun: her father. NBC News reported:

Former Vice President Dick Cheney has slammed former President Donald Trump, calling him a coward in a new TV ad supporting his daughter, Wyoming GOP Representative Liz Cheney, ahead of her Aug. 16 primary.

In the minute-long direct-to-camera ad, Dick Cheney, who incidentally held that congressional seat for 10 years in the 1980s, is surprisingly unqualified in his condemnation of the former president.

In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who poses a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump, the former vice president said in the announcement.

He added, [Trump] tried to steal the last election by using lies and violence to hold on to power after voters rejected him. He’s a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his followers. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it, and deep down I think most Republicans know it.

Referring to her daughter, Cheney concluded, “There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to ensure that Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office again. And she will succeed.

Well, learn early enough how much political clout the former vice president still has in Wyoming and how well he can rival Trump’s influence. (In 2004, with Cheney on the ballot, the Republican ticket won Wyoming with 68.8% of the vote. In 2020, the Trumps GOP ticket won Wyoming with 69.9% of the vote.)

But this recently unveiled announcement is nonetheless noteworthy for several reasons.

First, it’s hard to cheer on Dick Cheney under any circumstances, especially since he’s accusing someone else of being a dangerous threat to democratic principles. Likewise, let’s not forget that the former vice president had seven years to denounce Trump in such harsh terms, but he waited a long time to deliver the message.

Second, as a matter of political strategy, it was widely speculated that Liz Cheney would try to shift the focus in this race toward her conservative record and support for conservative principles and away from her fight against Trump and pro-democracy.

Instead, as Primary day approaches, Team Cheney does the opposite, effectively turning their race into a referendum on the former president, his lies, and his misconduct.

It’s a risky move, one that seems unlikely to work in the short term, though it’s hard not to wonder if Liz Cheney and her political operation are already considering what happens after the primary.

