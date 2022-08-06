Sri Lankan Prime Minister Gunawardena thanks Prime Minister Modi for humanitarian aid to his country









YEARS |

Updated: 06 August 2022 12:10 IS

Colombo [Sri Lanka]Aug. 6 (NNA): Newly elected Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indians for the generous humanitarian aid provided to the country.

Taking to Twitter, India’s High Embassy in Sri Lanka said the island country’s prime minister noted in response to a congratulatory letter sent by Prime Minister Modi that the enduring bonds of friendship have flourished between the two countries.

“India and Sri Lanka have flourished over the years in a mutually rewarding partnership in multiple spheres,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi assured Sri Lankan Prime Minister Gunawardena of India’s continued support to the island nation in a congratulatory letter on Monday.

He also expressed hope that Sri Lanka will experience a speedy economic recovery, ensuring the prosperity and well-being of its people.

India has been at the forefront of extending economic assistance to Sri Lanka in accordance with its needs and is one of the countries that has provided maximum assistance when needed. Since the start of 2022, Sri Lanka has been experiencing an escalating economic crisis and the government has defaulted on its foreign loans. The United Nations has warned that 5.7 million people “require immediate humanitarian assistance”.

More than 25 tons of medicines and medical supplies that have been donated by the government and people of India over the past two months are valued at nearly 370 million Sri Lankan rupees (SLR). This is in addition to economic aid of around $3.5 billion and the provision of other humanitarian supplies such as rice, powdered milk and kerosene.

These humanitarian supplies come as a continuation of the Government of India’s continued support to the people of Sri Lanka in multiple forms such as financial aid, currency support, material supply and many more.

These efforts prove that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Neighborhood First” policy, which places engagement between people, is still active.

India is becoming a stronger and more mutually beneficial partner for Sri Lanka. Apart from assistance during the pandemic and the fertilizer chaos, India is also donating commodities to the island nation.

Sri Lanka has been suffering from a diesel shortage since February, resulting in hours of daily power cuts. Currently, Sri Lanka is struggling with severe food and power shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours.

The recession is attributed to currency shortages caused by the clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy enough fuel and gas, while people are also deprived of basic amenities. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/sri-lankan-pm-gunawardena-thanks-pm-modi-for-humanitarian-assistance-to-his-country20220806121048

