President Jokowi to attend 2022 ASEAN Para-Games Closing Ceremony





Bola.com, Solo – Title ASEAN for games (APG) XI 2022 has entered its final day. The closing ceremony will take place at Stade Manahan on Saturday (6/8/2022). President Joko Widodo has confirmed his presence to close the multi-sport event for people with disabilities in Southeast Asia. Indonesian National Paralympic Organizing Committee (INASPOC) Secretary General Rima Ferdianto said President Joko Widodo has confirmed that he will attend the closing ceremony. ASEAN for games 2022. The committee received official confirmation from the presidency that the Head of State will attend and participate in the closing ceremony. For safety later, of course, it will be tighter than yesterday, explained Rima Ferdianto, Friday (08/05/2022). Different shades President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the 2022 Presidential Cabinet and State Budget Briefing at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. (Indonesian Cabinet Secretariat Doc) In addition to the presence of President Joko Widodo, the aspect of the closing of the ASEAN Para Games this time will be very different from the previous opening. If before ethnic and traditional nuances were the most dominant elements of yesterday’s opening ceremony, they will be more universal for the closing ceremony. International themes will be the dominant ideas at the closing ceremony of the Southeast Asian disabled sports event. The theme is more international. Our theme song later, Delon Thamrin and others will perform the main song in English, Striving for Equality or S for E. Anyway, the theme is more international, for entertainment there will be BCL (Bunga Citra Lestari) , explained Rima. Restricted audience Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo on the sidelines of the opening of the 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games to be held at Manahan Stadium, Solo on Saturday (30/7/2022). (I) Considering that there are a number of state officials who are certain to attend more than the opening, there will be tighter restrictions on the closing ceremony. The capacity of the room will have the most effect on the general public. The technique is the same as the inscription, but the capacity is different because that of the midfield (human confederation) no longer exists, he said. With this change, the total audience capacity that can enter Manahan Stadium is only 10,000 spectators. The presence of the president and several ministers is confirmed, it is confirmed. For the general public it’s still the same as yesterday. But if you don’t get it, just watch it on TV, explained INASPOC chief executive Gibran Rakabuming Raka. continue reading Grand Champion Indonesian weightlifters at the ASEAN Para Games in 2022. (APG 2022 Doc) On the other hand, the contingent ensured to emerge as the overall champions of the 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games. medal count, Friday (08/05/2022) evening WIB. Indonesia won the ASEAN Paralympic Games 2022 medals with a total of 38 medals. Composed of 153 gold, 131 silver and 105 bronze medals. Thailand ranks second with 101 gold, 106 silver and 81 bronze medals. Vietnam is in third place with 64 gold, 52 silver and 49 bronze medals. Malaysia still ranks fourth with 33 gold, 19 silver and 13 bronze medals. The Philippines ended up in fifth place with a score of 28 gold, 29 silver and 42 bronze.

