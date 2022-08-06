Ex-PM Imran Khan to run in by-elections for 9 NA seats





PTI President and ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to stand alone in the by-elections for the nine seats that became vacant after the Speaker of the National Assembly accepted the resignation of PTI MPs.

The by-election for the nine National Assembly seats vacated by PTI members will be held on September 25, according to an announcement by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on August 5.

The announcement came a week after the resignations of 9 lawmakers were accepted by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. These include Dr Shireen Mazar, Farrukh Habib, Ali Muhammad Khan and Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Shaukat Ali, Fakhar Zaman Khan, Jamil Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Akram Cheema and Abdul Shakoor Shad.

These PTI lawmakers whose resignations were accepted are among more than 100 who resigned on April 11, two days after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from government office in a no-confidence vote.

According to an ECP statement issued today, the by-elections for the constituencies of NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib and Karachi’s NA-237, NA-239 and NA-246 will be held on September 25. The Election Commission of Pakistan said candidates could submit their candidacy documents from August 10 to 13, which would be verified by August 17, while election symbols would be issued. to the candidates on August 29.

Just hours after the ECP’s announcement, the PTI’s official social media account and several party leaders tweeted about Imran Khan’s plan to run for all nine National Assembly seats. Many people also took to Twitter to react to the announcement.

By election on the following seats on September 25 It will again be Imran Khan against All NA22 MardanNA24 CharsaddaNA31 PeshawarNA45 KurramNA108 FaisalabadNA118 Nankana SahibNA237 Malir KarachiNA239 Korangi KarachiNA246 South Karachi#___ pic.twitter.com/jIX43nGRuH

— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 6, 2022

One VS All – A remarkable masterstroke by skipper @ImranKhanPTI!#___ pic.twitter.com/45iL5QZJoP

— Muhammad Basharat Raja (@RajaBasharatLAW) August 5, 2022

