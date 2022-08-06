What is the reason Xi Jinping might attack Taiwan? | chinese | United States | United States | Nancy Pelosi | World

Currently, Taiwan experience great tension with Chinawho deployed his army and surrounded the island to carry out live fire exercises after the visit of the leader of the House of Representatives of United States, Nancy Pelosi to the island nation, a trip that was understood as a provocation by the North American country.

Faced with the latent fear of a possible attack, the Taiwanese authorities have ensured that images of destruction are broadcast every day on the screens of the tallest skyscrapers in Taipei. In addition, various military tactics are now being talked about in major news channels to draw attention to the great threat the island now faces.

And it is that, under the command of Xi Jinping, the Chinese Communist Party has strengthened its armed forces and is preparing for the possible outbreak of a conflict. The reason? The current Chinese leader is said to seek to fix his legacy, as he has yet to achieve a large-scale achievement like his predecessors and also the faction’s supreme leaders such as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

For this reason, for experts such as Admiral Lee Hsi-min and the associate director of the Center for Washington Studies, Eric Lee, the Chinese leader would seek to accomplish a feat that none of his predecessors could have achieved: to conquer Taiwan.

Since assuming a new term in 2013, Xi Jinping has considered wielding a foreign policy that can influence and shape the system of global governance, so, showing more firmness, the Asian giant would not hesitate to use force in order to dominate the separatist island.

For experts, interviewed by The Economist, the recent crisis is the perfect time for Taiwan to rethink a strategy of defense against the two proposed by China, coercion, the very same that they already exercise by encircling the island and practicing military exercises, to later carry out an invasion.