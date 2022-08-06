United Kingdom: in full threat of recession, Boris Johnson missing





The British opposition on Friday accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is supposed to manage current affairs until his successor is appointed, of being missing when the Bank of England warned that recession was looming. In the wake of shock announcements from the central bank which predicted that the country would enter its longest period of recession since the 2008 financial crisis, British media reported that the Prime Minister and his Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi were on vacation, away from London. The Conservative government is missing, denounced the number two of the Labor Party, Angela Rayner, on Twitter. Downing Street declined to say where the Tory leader is spending his holidays but the Slovenian government, contacted by AFP, said Boris Johnson had traveled to Slovenia for a private holiday. The British Embassy in Slovenia has informed us that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on a private visit to Slovenia. Due to the nature of the visit, no meetings (with Slovenian officials) are planned, the government said. And constantly contact On Friday morning, the minister responsible for energy and business, Kwasi Kwarteng, admitted that he did not know where Boris is while ensuring that he was in constant contact with him. He just celebrated his wedding, I think he’s on his honeymoon and () I don’t think a lot of people will blame him, he said on Times Radio. Boris and Carrie Johnson celebrated their wedding last weekend, a celebration that had been pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic. Kwasi Karteng added that it is completely wrong to accuse the government of inaction at a time when Conservative Party members are voting to replace Boris Johnson, who announced his departure in July, pushed out by a series of scandals. The Tories must choose between the head of diplomacy Liz Truss, at the head of the polls, and the ex-finance minister Rishi Sunak, the result of the vote being announced on September 5th. Boris Johnson will officially resign the following day. Few appearances after the announcement of his resignation Since the announcement of his resignation, he has made few appearances and he has already been criticized for having missed crisis meetings devoted to the historic heat wave which hit the United Kingdom last month or for not having received the English footballers after their Euro victory. According to the central bank, the recession will start at the end of 2022 due to soaring energy prices, which will push inflation over 13% in October and further aggravate the current severe crisis in purchasing power that British households are suffering. “We are going to have to wait four weeks for an emergency budget because that is how we help people – it will be up to the new chancellor, the new prime minister, whoever they are, to come up with the measures,” Kwasi Karteng told Times radio. But the idea that we are doing nothing in the meantime is wrong, he added. Despite being away from London, Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi said in a statement on Thursday that for him there is “no vacation” and that he continues to have daily calls and briefings.

