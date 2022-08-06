Trump slams reconciliation deal, touts endorsements at rally while taking jabs at Republican haters





Former President Trump used his rally in Waukesha, Wis., on Friday night to criticize the Democrats’ sweeping climate, fiscal and health agenda while touting his track record for recent approvals.

While Trump was in Badger State to boost several of his endorsed candidates ahead of the Aug. 9 primary, including gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels (R) and Adam Steen, running in the race for the 63rd Assembly District against Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R), the former president used the rally to sting his opponents.

The Radical Democrats now intend to impose the biggest tax hike in American history, the exact opposite of what I did,” Trump claimed, referring to the reconciliation deal. “And they’re working feverishly to pile more regulations to levels never seen before. You’re going to have regulations like nobody’s ever seen before.

He checked the name of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), claiming he was taken for a ride by Sen. Joe Manchin (DW.Va.), who made a surprise announcement with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (DN.Y.) last week that they had reached an agreement on climate, health care and tax reforms.

Joe Manchin totally sold out West Virginia, what he did to that state is shameful. And I told the broken old crow, Mitch McConnell, it was going to happen, Trump said.

Earlier in July, Manchin appeared to pour cold water on the prospects of a deal after data came out showing inflation at 9% a year.

When the deal was announced, after the Senate, with GOP support, passed a bill to boost domestic semiconductor production and fund scientific research, some Republicans expressed frustration about of the deal, saying they would have blocked the flea and science bill if they knew the Democrats were moving forward. with tax and climate provisions in a reconciliation package.

Manchin claimed that he and Schumer did not mislead their colleagues.

The former president touted the recent successes of Arizona candidates Kari Lake (R) in the GOP governor’s primary and Blake Masters in the Republican Senate primary as well.

He also mentioned Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R) and former Department of Housing and Urban Development official John Gibbs (R), who beat Rep. Peter Meijjer (R-Mich.), One of 10 House Republicans to vote for impeachment. Asset.

Trump called Michels, who is running against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch (R) in the gubernatorial primary next Tuesday, an incredible achievement and touted his construction business.

He called Steen the candidate he endorsed as part of a bigger revenge tour against Republicans who he said saw him after the election and the Capitol riot as a true patriot. Vos, Steen’s opponent, drew ire from Trump after he refused efforts to nullify the 2020 election.

How the battle over the Democrats’ climate, tax and healthcare bill will unfold The House plans to address the climate, tax and healthcare bill next Friday

While Trump took a few jabs at Kleefisch, he also appeared to subtly hit back at those who endorsed her, including former Vice President Pence.

Tim’s opponent in the primary is Rebecca Kleesfisch, a career politician and political insider. Known her for a long time. She’s the hand-picked candidate of the failed establishment, the Washington swamp RINOs, and she’s running a campaign of lies and lies, he alleged, using the acronym Republican in name only.

The former president even waded into House Speaker Nancy Pelosis (D-California)’s trip to Taiwan, one of many stops she made on her East Asia trip amid the heightened tensions between China and the self-governing island, asking why she would visit Taiwan.

