Imran Khan to run in by-elections for NA’s nine vacant seats





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan announced on Friday that he will personally contest the by-elections for nine general seats in the National Assembly due to be held on September 25.

The nine seats were vacated after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MPs, nine elected to general seats and two to seats reserved for women. After denoting them, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced the expected date of the by-elections, with nomination papers to be submitted by August 13.

The nine contested constituencies are NA-22 (Mardan), NA-24 (Charsadda), NA-31 (Peshawar), NA-45 (Kurram), NA-108 (Faisalabad), NA-118 (Nankana Sahib), NA- 237 (Malir), NA-239 (Korangi-Karachi) and NA-246 (South Karachi). In a Twitter post, the official PTI account said the ousted prime minister decided to personally contest all the seats. Imran Khan and awaam against all. Any guesses on who will win these battles? he wrote.

The development was later confirmed by PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain at a press conference.

Pakistan’s electoral laws allow candidates to contest multiple seats, with Khan having taken part in polls in five constituencies in the 2018 general election. He won all five seats, beating PMLN candidates in NA-131; NA-53; NA-95 and MQM-Pakistan in NA-243; and the JEW in NA-35. It is a common tactic of politicians who wish to prove their popularity with the general public, but is often criticized by observers for wasting state resources by leading to by-elections on all the seats that must then be released. The winning candidate is only allowed to keep one. from their seats.

The ECP said all candidates for the by-elections should submit their candidacy documents from August 10 to 13; the review to be completed by August 17. The last date to decide on any pending appeals regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers is August 25. The ECP will then issue election symbols for approved candidates on August 29, ahead of the ballot. September 25.

