Widodo describes three foundations for increasing Indonesia’s competitiveness.





In the future, big nations will not beat small nations, nor will rich nations beat poor nations. The competition is that fast nations beat slow nations and to be fast you need those foundations we are working on JAKARTA (Antara) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has identified infrastructure, downstream and industrialization, and digitalization as three foundations to boost Indonesia’s competitiveness. In the future, the big powers will not beat the small ones and the rich countries will not beat the poor. We need those foundations that are in place, he said at the 2022 National Veterans Association National Assembly held on Friday in Sentul, West Java. The president said the benefits of infrastructure development will not be visible immediately, but will be in the next five to ten years. Over the past seven years, we have added 2,042 kilometers of toll roads, 5,500 kilometers of toll roads, 15 new airports, 18 new ports, 38 new dams and 1.1 million hectares of new irrigation. This is our base for other countries,” he said. related news: Pos Indonesia extends services to nickel transportation He said Indonesia “didn’t dare” to go downstream and industrialize for a long time. He pointed out that since the VOC era of the Dutch East Indies, exports have always been in the form of raw materials, with little infrastructure for industrialization. We have been exporting nickel for many years and its value was 1.1 billion US dollars (about 15 trillion rupees) in 2014. If we stop exporting in 2017, our export will reach more than 300 trillion rupees in 2021. It is a product,” he stressed. He stressed that the government is not afraid of the European Union’s dossier at the World Trade Organization (WTO) after suspending exports of certain raw materials such as tin, bauxite and copper. related news: The government plans to build a football training center at IKN Nusantara. “Copper (exports) have been stopped, bauxite has been stopped. This will help the economy and create as many jobs as possible,” he added. Furthermore, Mr. Widodo said that small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) need courage to enter the digital platform. “There are 65.4 million MSMEs contributing 61% to our economic growth. Let’s not forget those little things. Therefore, we will continue to encourage them to enter the digital ecosystem, which is a solid foundation for the Indonesian economy. he said. related news: On the situation of the world economy due to inflation: the President related news: President Jokowi admits inadequate pensions for retirees

