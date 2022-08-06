Britain’s top minister says ‘doesn’t know where Boris Johnson is’ as country sinks into recession

Acting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi have reportedly gone missing and mounting pressure has descended on the British candidates expected to replace Johnson as Britain’s economy slides into a recession predicted by the Bank of England. The candidate to replace Britain’s prime minister was being urged by MPs to fill the void soon left by the ‘lame prime minister’ as Britons struggled to survive the dire cost of living and housing crisis.

Britain’s Prime Minister admitted to reporters in the British press on Friday that he had “no idea” where Boris Johnson is despite warnings about Britain’s economy. Johnson was last seen at his own wedding party he hosted last weekend, even as the British Prime Minister officially married his wife Carrie Johnson on May 29 last year 2021.

Johnson once again managed to steal the show as Labor MPs accused the now ‘acting Prime Minister’ of ‘missing action’ as he reportedly set off on a wedding holiday. Britain’s parliament has been furious since the Bank of England (BoE) warned the UK of a 15-month recession and over 13% inflation looming by the end of this year. The British Prime Minister’s newly appointed chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, is also apparently on vacation.

“I don’t know where Boris is”

Johnson’s Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who was asked in the House of Commons about the Prime Minister’s whereabouts, said: I don’t know where Boris is. He was quick to add that Britons will not blame Johnson for his vacation which comes at a crucial time of economic turbulence. While Johnson again drew widespread criticism for his laid-back attitude, his business secretary repeated in a radio interview that it would be wrong to say the outgoing administration “did nothing”.

I said we were going to have to wait four weeks for an emergency budget because that’s how we help people. It will be up to the new chancellor, the new prime minister, whoever they are, to come up with the measures,” he told Times Radio.

Johnson is being questioned for disappearance as he promised last month while declaring his resignation that he would announce new tax and spending policies until a new Tory leader and replacement in his post is at No 10 Asking the same question ‘where is Boris’, UKCBI director General Tony Danker underlined the scale of the crisis, adding that the country simply cannot wait for the election of the new Prime Minister on September 5. . He insisted that Johnson is struggling to combat the rising cost of living, inflation and a looming recession.