Trump to rally around Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Michels ahead of primary





WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) – Former President Donald Trump will be in Wisconsin on Friday campaigning for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.

The 45th President will gather at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Michels and other Trump-endorsed Wisconsin candidates will be at the rally.

The visit comes ahead of Tuesday’s partisan primary elections in Wisconsin. Michels faces former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the Republican primary.

Trump says Michels has his complete and total approval.

Wisconsin needs a governor who will stop inflation, maintain the rule of law, strengthen our borders (we had the strongest borders in history just two years ago, now we have the weakest !) and put an end to the well-documented fraud in our elections. Tim Michels is the best candidate to deliver meaningful solutions to these problems, and he will produce jobs like no one else can even imagine. Tim is an American-first conservative who supports our Second Amendment, honors our brave law enforcement and first responders, and stands firmly against the woke mob trying to destroy our country, Trump says.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence is backing Kleefisch in his campaign.

There is no gubernatorial candidate in America who is more capable, more experienced or more conservative than Rebecca Kleefisch, Pence said. Your next governor must be a proven conservative who has stood in the pocket of Wisconsin in the past and that is Rebecca Kleefisch.

Ramthun participated in an America First campaign. He ran on allegations of fraud in the 2020 election in which Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump. Ramthun was endorsed by top election deniers Gen. Michael Flynn and My Pillows Mike Lindell, but not Trump.

The winner of the August 9 primary will face incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers. The Evers campaign released a statement ahead of Trump’s visit.

Tim Michels completes his hardline primary campaign by bringing in one of the most controversial politicians to nab him. Michels embraced Trump’s election lies at every turn, saying he was open to nullifying election results and dismantling our two-party electoral system. Every Republican primary candidate is too extreme for our state and would sign dangerous bills that would undermine our democracy and make it harder for older people and Wisconsinites with disabilities to vote. Governor Evers is focused on doing the right thing for our state and bringing people together to solve real problems, without giving in to radical supporters like Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and the other gubernatorial candidates.

On Friday, the Republican National Committee announced that Milwaukee would host the 2024 national convention. Trump is expected to be the Republican Party’s presidential nominee.

