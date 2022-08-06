Politics
Hive of inactivity: Boris Johnson under fire for approaching final weeks as PM | Boris Johnson
For most prime ministers, the certainty that their term is coming to an end triggers a frantic last-ditch effort to finish off their political agendas as much as possible and secure a legacy. Yet Boris Johnson’s decision to spend his final months thanking Checkers supporters, throwing a wedding party and taking a vacation weeks before his Downing St stint expires is an enigmatic end to a job as enigmatic prime minister, according to one of the country’s best-known contemporary historians. .
Sir Anthony Seldon, who has written about prime ministers Blair, Brown, Cameron and May and studied the impossible job facing prime ministers, said Johnson’s approach stood in stark contrast to that of his predecessors who had the luxury of planning their last weeks.
He said Tony Blair and Theresa May, two recent prime ministers who knew their terms were coming to an end, both struggled to ensure their final weeks were not wasted. David Cameron also planned some final moves, only for his premiership to end prematurely after Andrea Leadsom dropped out of the Tory leadership race and May was crowned prime minister.
By contrast, Seldon said, Johnson’s last few weeks have been nonchalant since announcing his resignation. What happens is prime ministers are either blown away by a general election, like John Major or Gordon Brown, or a crumbling leadership election, as was the case with Cameron, Seldon said . He wanted to do all kinds of things with his last six weeks.
But when they have the time, like Theresa May, they use it to really do everything they would have done in the beginning, had they had a better sense of the timing of the architecture of a prime minister’s office. Blair also planned his departure very carefully and continued until the end. He choreographed his departure and how to maximize these last few weeks.
While all of this is nonchalant. It’s strange because the history of Prime Minister Johnson’s post is an incomplete work. The things he was keen on leveling, getting the Brexit dividend, creating a strong economy, creating a strong position for Britain in the world, being the most decisive prime minister on the environment, those things are not not complete.
Many others had a whole series of speeches they gave to end things the way they would like to end them. Maybe it will come, but the time is right for him because the country is going to be on vacation until the beginning of September, and then the interest is not going to be on him.
Johnson was charged with missing in action last week, after it emerged he went on vacation to an undisclosed location just weeks before the end of his term as prime minister. Last month, he hosted an evening of drinks at his Checkers country retreat during the heatwave, while Cabinet Minister Kit Malthouse oversaw Cobra extreme weather meetings.
He held his wedding party the following weekend at the Cotswolds estate of leading Tory donor Lord Bamford. It is said to have included a steel band, rum punch, Abba songs and a conga. He had previously been photographed flying in a typhoon and training with Ukrainian troops. Johnson went on vacation on Wednesday.
Seldon said that unlike his predecessors who found themselves in a similar predicament, Johnson made No 10 a hive of inactivity. It would be rational behavior for someone who did the job they wanted to do, he said. He didn’t do those things. It would be rational behavior for someone extremely diligent who came with all guns blazing. He didn’t do that.
He is true to himself. Everything about him goes against expectations.
A No 10 spokesperson said: The Prime Minister has always been clear that the government should be judged on its actions in enabling the British people to regain control and leave the EU, protecting lives and livelihoods during the pandemic and to deploy our state-of-the-art vaccination. program, to lead the global response to the conflict in Ukraine.
Although he has announced his intention to step down when a new leader is in place, the Prime Minister remains focused on continuing his commitments to the public. Including ensuring families have access to the $37 billion in support for households facing rising costs due to Putin’s illegal war.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/06/boris-johnson-under-fire-for-approach-to-final-weeks-as-pm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Former President Donald Trump Endorses Chuck Gray for Wyoming Secretary of State August 6, 2022
- He spent two years in a Russian prison. Hear his prediction for Brittney Griner August 6, 2022
- 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, no injuries reported August 6, 2022
- President Jokowi to attend 2022 ASEAN Para-Games Closing Ceremony August 6, 2022
- CWG 2022: ‘The table is my stage’ August 6, 2022