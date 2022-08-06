Erdoan: Turkey will contribute to regional peace in the Black Sea





Turkey will contribute to regional peace in the Black Sea region, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Saturday. Erdoan made the remarks to members of the Turkish press accompanying him on his return from the Russian resort of Sochi where he met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and discussed bilateral and regional issues. Erdoan said he suggested Putin hold a meeting with the Ukrainian president in Turkey in order to contribute to regional peace. He called a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine possible “if the parties are responsive to the promises made”. “Although the Turkish intelligence services are working with the Syrian intelligence services, terrorist groups still exist in Syria,” Erdoan told Putin and asked for Russia’s support in this regard. “Russian Putin maintains a fair approach towards Turkey,” Erdoan said, adding “he will always be with us in the fight against terrorism.” Attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in London Condemning the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in London, the Turkish president said it was “unacceptable” and added: “We hope that the incident will be investigated, that the perpetrators will be punished”. On the tension of the Karabakh region, over which Azerbaijan and Armenia have been fighting intermittently for 30 years, he reaffirmed that “Karabakh is located within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan” . Statements on Berlin and Paris Erdoan also referred to criticism from Germany and France for defending Greece’s claims while Turkey takes steps to resolve the international grain crisis. “It is unacceptable to criticize our country with inaccurate assessments while tolerating Greece’s measures that do not respect international law,” he said. Tensions between Taiwan and China Stating that he was monitoring developments in the region, he stressed that “it is very important that all parties act with common sense, exercise restraint in order to reduce tensions regarding Taiwan.” China’s insistence that Taiwan is its territory and the threat to use force to bring it under its control have featured prominently in the ruling Communist Party’s propaganda, education system and fully controlled media. by the state for more than seven decades since the parties split amid civil war. in 1949.

