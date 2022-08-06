Guess Prabowo praise means for Jokowi



Jokowi Prabowo. ©2018 cover6.com

Merdeka.com – Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto praise the figure of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. Jokowi he is considered one of the hard working leaders of Indonesia. Indonesian political setting executive director Adi Prayitno guesses the praise Prabowo. He felt that currently, many personalities are fighting for the influence Jokowi for the 2024 presidential election. “Currently, many personalities associated with the 2024 presidential election are fighting for influence Jokowi“, he said in a written message on Saturday (6/8). 2 out of 4 pages

reason, support Jokowi necessary because he is the kingmaker. Second, let’s hope that Jokowi’s electoral base can move in support of Prabowo. “In the results of the political parameters survey, there is growing evidence that Jokowi’s electoral base is starting to support Prabowo,” he said. Adi feels that Prabowo seems to want to be identified as “the person of Jokowi”. Prabowo also wants to show the public as the most loyal minister and have great admiration for Jokowi. “It’s kind of a guarantee that after 2024, if Prabowo goes ahead and wins the presidential election, all of Jokowi’s legacy will continue in total,” Adi concluded. 3 out of 4 pages

Apparently the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto praises the figure of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi. According to him, Jokowi is one of the hard working Indonesian leaders. “I am a witness, I see he is one of the hardest working leaders in Indonesia,” Prabowo said at the Army Pensioners’ Army Association (PPAD) national rally in Sentul, Bogor, West Java, Friday (5/8). The party leader Gerindra This admitted that he was surprised by Jokowi’s spirit. He said Jokowi was very energetic, even though he looked thin physically. “I don’t know where the energy is. He’s so skinny, but maybe because he’s thin, he’s energetic. He doesn’t stop. If I come to the Palace meeting, he got three meetings before I come,” he said. 4 out of 4 pages