Connect with us

Politics

Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news

Published

35 seconds ago

on

By

 


















Moneycontrol PRO


















As bond yields soften, SBI will recover most of the market value losses incurred in the first quarter, Dinesh Kumar Khara said.



New trends

'It's Ratan Tata. Can we meet?' How a phone call changed the fortunes of Repos Energy



Last namePriceTo change% changes
Nhpc35.900.250.7
ntpc155.600.900.58
Sbi531.05-2.20-0.41
Indiabulls Hsg123.702.602.15

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Will India be a $5 trillion economy by FY27?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting