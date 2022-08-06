Jokowi will officially close the ASEAN Para Games today





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi was scheduled to close the 11th ASEAN Para-Analytical Games 2022 at Manahan Stadium, Solo, Central Java this evening, August 6. Indonesia was named the champions of the games after collecting 171 gold, 138 silver and 110 bronze medals. “The closing ceremony is taking place at Manahan Stadion, Surakarta,” as stated in the written statement on Saturday, August 6. Accompanied by his wife, Iriana Joko Widodo, the President departed for Surakarta, Central Java, on a presidential plane at 9:50 a.m. this morning. They departed from Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta to Adi Soemarmo Airport in Boyolali. Public Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, Chief Presidential Secretary Heru Budi Hartono, TNI Presidential Military Secretary Air Vice Marshal Mr. Tonny Harjono and Presidential Security Force Commander Vice Marshal of the air TNI Wahyu Hidayat, were also part of the entourage. Apart from closing the ASEAN Para Games event, Jokowi was also due to make several working visits. The 11th ASEAN Para Games 2022 has been held for a week since the opening chaired by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin on Saturday July 30. Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who has been appointed as the acting head of the Indonesia ASEAN Para Games 2022 Organizing Committee (INASPOC), has promised that the closing ceremony of the ASEAN Para Games 2022 will be more lively than the opening ceremony. opening Saturday July 30. “[The preparation] is ready, it needs to be more alive,” he said in Surakarta on Wednesday. One of the things that will enliven the closing event on Saturday August 6 is a fireworks display that can be enjoyed by the public. In addition, there will be more artists and animators than during the opening ceremony. “There will be more performers because there will be fewer ceremonies later,” he remarked. Dawn Pebrianto Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

