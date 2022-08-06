July 29 August 5, 2022

Connect with us

Woman receives ‘painful and uncomfortable’ letter from Chinese husband imprisoned in Xinjiang

Chinese wife speaks out about Uyghur rights questioned a letter she recently received of her husband from inside a prison in Xinjiang, RFA reported. Li Aijie, who currently lives in the United States, said the letter was ‘hard to believe’ as it said he was eating well and ended by thanking the Chinese Communist Party, which she says is not characteristic of her husband who was critical of the Chinese government and behind bars for espionage and “incitement to overthrow state power”.

Photos show construction of new nuclear test in Xinjiang

Nikkei Asia reported evidence in southeast Xinjiang new construction from satellite photos believed to be a tunnel for nuclear testing at Lop Nur, a dry lake. The report also states that an increase in radiation has been detected in the area.

Uyghur schools outside China teach Uyghur children their language and culture

Uyghur schools in the diaspora, including one presented by Aljazeera in Istanbul, teaching Uyghur students their language and history during after-school hours. Some of the children’s parents were detained in internment camps in China. Uyghur rights activists said China had burned Qurans and persecuted Uyghurs in the camps. China has said the facilities are re-education camps to fight poverty and extremism.

Bill introduced to extend sanctions to Uyghurs who violate human rights

U.S. Senators Marco Rubio, a Republican, and Bob Menendez, a Democrat, tabled a bill this week which would impose secondary sanctions on companies and individuals who do business with or support those sanctioned for their involvement in human rights abuses of Uyghurs in China.

Beijing claims Joe Biden did not mention Uyghur plight in call with Xi Jinping

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian accused the White House of lying during a July 29 press conference. The White House says US President Joe Biden mentioned the Uyghur genocide and forced labor in China during a call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who Zhao labeled disinformation.

Companies scramble to comply with Uyghur forced labor prevention law

From toys to phones to cleaning products, companies in various industries are trying to figure out how to comply with the new Uyghur Forced Labor Law which requires companies to prove that goods they import from China’s Xinjiang region are free of forced labor, according to Bloomberg law.

News in brief

An RFA investigation revealed that poet and associate professor Ablet Abdureshid Berqi, who studied at the University of Haifa in Israel and returned to work at the Xinjiang Institute of Education in Urumqi, was arrested in 2017 by the Chinese government. The report says he was jailed for ‘separatism’ and a ‘threat to social stability’ and sentenced to 13 years in prison. A police official mentioned “mistakes he made while teaching at the school”. A colleague said Berqi would have been a “priority target” for Chinese authorities because he was an intellectual and a writer. RFA confirmed that he was serving his sentence in a prison administered by the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), a state-owned economic and paramilitary organization in Xinjiang.

note quote

“We must teach our children who we are and that East Turkestan is our homeland so that they never forget where they come from. … In China, we can no longer speak Uyghur without being arrested.”

Habibullah Kuseni, 49, founder of a Uyghur school in Selimpasa, Turkey

