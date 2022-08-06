Are you interested in the PM Modis Man vs Wild style adventure in Jim Corbett? Here’s how to do it right





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was part of a slew of adventure activities while filming an episode of ‘Man vs Wild’, hosted by Bear Grylls on the Discovery Channel in 2019, it turns out the trip to PM Modi’s adventure has left its mark and managed to generate great interest among people to do the same. Notably, the Uttarakhand Department of Tourism announced that it was working on a plan to develop a “Modi Tour” in the Corbett Tiger Reserve, covering locations visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while filming a TV show in 2019. The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 undertook a slew of adventure activities while filming an episode of “Man vs Wild”, which was hosted by Bear Grylls on the Discovery Channel. During filming, Modi and Grylls crossed the Kosi River on a makeshift raft and crossed a tiger track, with the prime minister holding a spear in his hand, according to the news agency. PTI reported. Col. Ashvini Pundir, Additional CEO of Adventure Sports Wing of Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, said PTI On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a big influencer of our time. The places he visits arouse great interest among people.” Furthermore, he cited the example of a cave in Kedarnath where the Prime Minister meditated a few years ago, adding that it has become so popular that people started booking it months in advance to visit the place.” The “Modi circuit” will further boost tourism in the Corbett Tiger Reserve, which is already a popular tourist destination, he said. Interestingly, details of the plan are still being worked out, Pundir said and the locations inside the reserve visited by PM Modi and Bear Grylls during filming will be identified first. Then it will be seen what arrangements can be made to take tourists to these places, according to the report. The report further pointed out that the idea of ​​developing a “Modi circuit” in the tiger reserve first came to Uttarakhand’s Minister of Tourism, Satpal Maharaj, during a trip to Croatia, where a “Game of Thrones sightseeing tour” was developed for tourists, covering locations where the popular TV series was filmed. (With PTI entries) Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less To subscribe to Mint Bulletins * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/are-you-interested-in-pm-modi-s-man-vs-wild-style-adventure-in-jim-corbett-here-s-how-to-do-it-right-11659774741790.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos