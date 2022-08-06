Boris Johnson ‘disappears’ (in Slovenia) as recession threatens

bad timing Boris Johnson. The opposition on Friday accused Britain of waiting for the Prime Minister to handle day-to-day business successor‘Missing’ warned the Bank of England Recession threatens.

British media reported that the prime minister and his finance minister, Nadim Zahavi, were on holiday from London after the central bank’s shock announcements that the country would enter its longest recession since the 2008 financial crisis. two Labor Angela Rayner lambasted on Twitter for saying the Tory government was ‘absent’.

The Conservatives have destroyed the economy. Now they are missing. https://t.co/G806ZjRgeI Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) August 5, 2022

Downing Street declined to say where the Tory leader was vacationing, but the Slovenian government said Boris Johnson had traveled to Slovenia on a “private” vacation. “The British Embassy Slovenia British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has informed us that he has paid a personal visit to Slovenia. “Due to the nature of the visit, no meeting (with the Slovenian authorities) is planned,” the government said.

On Friday morning, Energy and Trade Minister Kwasi Kwarteng admitted he ‘does not know where Boris is’ while confirming he is in ‘constant contact’ with Boris. “He celebrated his wedding, I think he was on his honeymoon, (…) I don’t think a lot of people would blame him,” he told Times Radio. Boris and Gary Johnson celebrated last weekend WeddingA postponed party International spread of the coronavirus.

Kwasi Karteng added that it was completely wrong for Conservative Party members to accuse the government of inaction at the time of the vote to replace Boris Johnson, who announced his departure in July and was ousted by a series of scandals. The Conservatives should elect a head of diplomacy Liz dressTop of the polls and former finance minister Rishi Sunakthe results of the poll were announced on September 5. Boris Johnson will officially step down tomorrow.

Since announcing his resignation, he has made few appearances and has already been criticized for missing crisis meetings. Heat wave Hitting the UK last month or not having English footballers after them was historic Euro victory.

According to the central bank, a recession will start at the end of 2022 with rising energy prices, pushing inflation above 13% in October and worsening the current dramatic crisis in purchasing power that British households are suffering.