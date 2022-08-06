Disability can imprint millions of achievements





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com– President Joko Widodo expressed his gratitude to the 1,248 athletes from ASEAN countries who participated in the XI ASEAN Paralympic Games 2022 in solo. “Thank you for conveying the message that limitations and difficulties are not obstacles. With commitment and hard work, people with disabilities can reach a million achievements,” said Jokowi during the closing ceremony at Manahan Stadium, Solo, Saturday (6/8/2022), quoted from the Presidential Secretariat YouTube show. He said the solidarity among ASEAN nations shown by the athletes would be a great strength for ASEAN and people with disabilities. Read also: Accompanied by Jan Ethes, Jokowi closes the 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games in solo “We continue to support every initiative of our handicap scorer to make the 12th ASEAN Paralympic Games a success next year in Cambodia,” Jokowi said. At the end of his speech, Jokowi said that the ASEAN Para Games XI 2022 is officially over. After finishing his speech, the flags of the ASEAN Para Sport Federation and the 11th ASEAN PARA Games 2022 were lowered by Paskibraka Surakarta. Read also : Current President Jokowi and Jan Ethes attend the closing of the 2022 ASEAN Paralympic Games The flag of the ASEAN Para Sport Federation was also handed over to the Cambodian representative as the host of the next edition. The event was followed by the hoisting of the Cambodian flag accompanied by the country’s national anthem. ASEAN for the 2022 Games The event has been going on for a week since it was opened on Saturday (7/30/2022) by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin. The Indonesian contingent emerged victorious from the ASEAN Para Games 2022 after the sports series ended on Friday (08/05/2022). “In the end, he came out as the overall champion with the acquisition of 175 gold medals, 144 silver medals, 106 bronze medals, with a total of 425 medals from the Indonesian contingent,” the Minister of Health said. Youth and Sports Zainuddin Amali. Get updates Featured News and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.

