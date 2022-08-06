President Xi Jinping will likely become the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao





Taiwan authorities have accused China of faking an invasion of the island, as Chinese military planes fly over the island state daily. read also: Taiwanese head of missile program found dead read also: Beijing slows down its cooperation with Washington, which denounces an irresponsible decision Since the visit of the Speaker of the American House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi Taiwan, China has not ceased to retaliate with reprisals. For Guillaume Lavoie, associate member of the Raoul-Dandurand Chair, this military deployment sends several diplomatic messages. This is the kind of retaliation one would expect. We are very much into symbols. First, to mark the dissatisfaction of Pelosi’s visit to emphasize that, for China, there is only one China and Taiwan is a rebel province. (…) The more important the military exercises are, the more the table is laid for if another country wanted to recognize Taiwan more, he analyzed. Chinese President Xi Jinping would also like to obtain a third term. There is no one else, after Mao, who has served a third term. So this third term is symbolic and special. President Xi Jinping will probably become the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao, which is no small feat. It is not unthinkable that he is alive. So he wants to leave an important mark, believes the expert. Mr. Lavoie recalls that the Taiwan situation is complex, especially with regard to its recognition as an independent territory. I don’t think it was Tawan who asked for Pelosi to come. The situation in Taiwan is very complex. (…) Tawan’s recognition policy is an artistic blur and it is maintained as such. What Pelosi did is kick the hive big. Some Americans say now is the time to stop China, which is more powerful than 25 years ago, from having ambitions to invade Tawan, he said. For Guillaume Lavoie, the conflict between China and Taiwan must cool down. We are in a situation where Joe Biden needs the collaboration of China in the conflict in Ukraine to prevent it from being an ally of Russia, who are very close, he thinks. Watch the full interview in the video above.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tvanouvelles.ca/2022/08/06/le-president-xi-jinping-deviendra-probablement-le-leader-chinois-avec-le-plus-de-pouvoir-depuis-mao The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

