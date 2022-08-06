PM Modi congratulates Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Sable on their medal-winning performances at CWG 2022





On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter account and congratulated Indian athletes Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Sable on winning the silver medal for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Priyanka finished 2nd in the women’s 10,000m walk and took the silver medal with a time of 43:38.83. Australian Jemiam Montag won the gold medal with a time of 42:34.30, while Kenyan Emily Ngii finished 3rd with a time of 43:50.86. On the other hand, Sable gave his Kenyan opponent a tough fight en route to 2nd place in the men’s 3000m steeplechase. “She inspired many young people in India,” says Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi praised the national walking champion and added that she had inspired young people to take up the sport. Congratulations to our National Walking Champion, Priyanka Goswami, for winning the coveted Silver Medal. With this medal, she inspired many young people in India to take up this sport. May she continue to achieve new heights of success in the times to come, Prime Minister Modi wrote. Congratulations to our National Walking Champion, Priyanka Goswami, for winning the coveted Silver Medal. With this medal, she inspired many young people in India to take up this sport. May she continue to achieve new heights of success in the times to come. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/GKHPjgUEMo Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022 Priyanka’s silver medal added India’s 27th medal in total at Birmingham CWG 2022. She also became the 3rd member of the Indian contingent to win a medal in athletics for India at the ongoing mega event. PM Modi praises Sable PM Modi recalled a conversation with Sable ahead of CWG 2022 where the athlete explained how he overcame obstacles to reach this milestone. Avinash Sable is a remarkable youngster. I am delighted that he won the silver medal in the men’s 3000m steeplechase. Sharing our recent interaction where he spoke about his association with the military and how he overcame many obstacles. His life journey is very motivating. pic.twitter.com/50FbLInwSm Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022 (Image: @PIB/@narendramodi/Twitter)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/commonwealth-games-2022/pm-narendra-modi-praises-priyanka-goswami-for-cwg-2022-silver-medal-winning-performance-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos