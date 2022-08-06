Pakistan: Imran Khan to stand in by-election for nine National Assembly seats





Islamabad: Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has announced by surprise that he will take part in by-votes for nine seats in the National Assembly.

The seats were declared vacant by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignation of nine PTI members of the National Assembly (MNA).

The Election Commission of Pakistan has also released the by-election timetable according to which elections will be held on these vacant seats on September 25.

The announcement that Imran himself would be running for these seats first came from the official PTI Twitter account, and was later confirmed by the parties’ senior vice president, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry during of a press conference.

Elections, a costly affair in Pakistan

According to PTI sources, Imran Khan’s decision to run for all nine seats simultaneously came after PTI members showed little interest in party tickets, as they have already submitted resignations from the party. assembly and stand again for those vacant seats, then tender resignations once. would amount to wasting money and energy on a futile exercise.

At the same time, however, the party does not want to leave the ground open to the rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allies, so it is decided that Imran Khan himself would compete for all these seats, they said. .

Fighting the elections in Pakistan is a costly exercise. It involves huge mobilization of voters, spending of millions of rupees, corner meetings and public rallies. The candidate must bear most of these expenses.

Imran Khan, in a meeting with reporters a day earlier, said: Elections would be held this year, the government parties want to single me out but I would fight the leaders on every platform.

PTI predicts ‘big embarrassment’ for ECP

When asked what his strategy would be if he won more than one seat, he replied that I would keep one seat and leave the other eight. In this way, the Electoral Commission would again have to carry out partial polls on these seats, which would be a great embarrassment for the institutions and we will do everything in our power to force them to announce general elections in the country, did he declare.

Disqualification out of the question

Regarding the disqualification of his parties following the recent ECP verdict, he said: The plans of government alliances to disqualify me will never see the light of day. He said the appointment of Sikandar Sultan Raja (the current Chief Election Commissioner) was his government’s second big mistake. When asked what the first mistake was, he replied that he would reveal it later.

On the foreign funding allegations, he said, two foreign countries offered him funding in the past, but he declined their offer. Leaders with popular support cannot be eradicated, he added.

After Imran Khans announcement to contest the bypolls on the nine seats, netizens reacted in different ways.

Some are of the opinion that the president of the PTI has not found any other suitable candidate and that the members of the PTI are not ready to assume the expenses to be incurred in the subsequent by-elections. However, party supporters call it a good move, a good lesson for the ruling alliance as well as the ECP who are hesitant to announce general elections in the country at the behest of the Imran Khans party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pakistan/pakistan-imran-khan-to-contest-bypolls-in-nine-national-assembly-seats-1.89762603 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos