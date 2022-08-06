Turkey will pay for Russian gas in rubles | News | DW





Turkey will transfer part of its payments for Russian gas into rubles and plans to deepen its ties with Russia by expanding the use of Russia’s Mir payment system, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday. Erdogan made the remarks the day after meeting Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Sochi. Moscow originally made the announcement on Friday evening after the two leaders held their four-hour conference in the North Caucasus. Neither side detailed the percentage of payments that would be made in roubles. The move puts Erdogan at odds with the United States, which led the international push to sanction Russia after the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Ruble payments help Russia avoid dollar payments and restrictions imposed on such payments due to sanctions. What did Erdogan say about the Turkish bank? Following that visit on Friday, Erdogan told reporters on his flight home that there is a new “roadmap” to strengthen bilateral relations that will serve as a “source of power between Turkey and Russia in financial terms.” . Turkey said five banks were working to expand use of the Mir payment system, making it easier for Russian tourists to Turkey, one of the few countries in Europe still offering flights to and from Turkey. Russia. The European Union, of which Turkey is not a member although it flirted with the possibility in the early years of Erdogan’s rule, closed its airspace to Russian planes and revoked carriers’ landing rights Russians. Russian fleets are also sanctioned in such a way that new parts for old planes, as well as maintenance, are difficult to obtain. In addition to these sanctions, major Russian banks have been barred from the SWIFT cross-border banking communication network, making money transfer an extremely difficult task for Russians in most banks around the world. Russians accounted for the second highest number of tourists to Turkey in the first half of 2022, with German tourists the only ones to outnumber them. Does Turkey depend on Russian gas? Turkey is a NATO member state, and its decision to boost trade with Russia underscores Russia’s dependence for energy, as well as other areas of the economy. Russia supplies around a quarter of Turkey’s oil imports and accounts for nearly half of its natural gas purchases in 2021. Russia is also building the country’s first nuclear power plant in a joint venture with Ankara. air/fb (AFP, dpa)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-to-pay-for-some-russian-gas-in-rubles/a-62731534 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos