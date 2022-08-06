PTI President Imran Khan announces he will participate in partial polls on 9 vacant NA seats





PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses the public via televised speech on July 27, 2022. Screenshot via YouTube/ Geo News Live

ISLAMABAD: In a surprising move, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has announced that he will contest by-elections for the nine National Assembly seats that became vacant after the Speaker of the National Assembly accepted the resignations of members of his party.

The NA Speaker had accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MPs, nine from general seats and two from reserved seats under Article 64(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan. The deputies had resigned in April.

But in a bid to claw back the seats after the party’s recent partial victory in Punjab, Khan has decided to face the coalition parties in the by-elections to be held across Pakistan next month.

In Punjab’s partial polls, Imran Khan led the PTI election campaign and his party managed to win 15 of the 20 seats up for grabs. Analysts also cite rising inflation and other issues as reasons for PML-N’s loss in partial polls.

PTI could not find candidates

Reacting to the PTI’s announcement that Imran Khan will take part in by-elections for the nine vacant seats in the Assembly of the Nation, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said the party had decided to align Khan on all the vacant seats because he could not find any candidates. for the next by-elections.

Speaking on Geo News program Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Ahsan Iqbal said PTI faces a huge dilemma these days as people do not accept their negative policies.

There is a split within the party and the PTI has failed to find candidates for the [vacant] seats, he added.

Responding to a question on Imran Khan’s demand for general elections and the dissolution of the NA, the PML-N leader asked why he does not ask his Punjab and KP CMs to dissolve the provincial assemblies for create a general election environment.

He does not have the courage to dissolve the provincial assemblies because his deputies are not with him, said Ahsan Iqbal.

Criticizing the PTI leader, Ahsan Iqbal claimed that foreign donors are demanding Imran Khan to create anarchy and instability in the country to reverse the ongoing recovery and economic progress.

Referring to the ECP ruling in the banned funding case, the PML-N leader said that Khan’s true face had been exposed before the nation, adding that he had accepted funds from Indian nationals and enemies of the country.

Calendar of by-elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday released the by-election schedule for the nine NA seats and set September 25 as the polling date.

The ECP requested names from the PTI on the vacant reserved seats after the resignation of two female members. Nominations for seats reserved for women can be submitted from August 10 to 13.

According to the schedule, the list of candidates will be published on August 14, the ballot will take place on August 17, appeals against the decision of the returning officers can be filed before August 20, and a decision will be made by the appeals tribunal on August 25. .

The revised list of candidates will be published on August 26, after which candidates can withdraw their applications until August 27.

In addition, the final list of candidates will be released by August 29, and on the same day election symbols will also be assigned.

Where will the elections take place?

