Trump targets top Wisconsin GOP lawmaker for failing to call off election





Comment this story

Comment

WAUKESHA, Wis. A year ago this month, Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) sat on a private plane with Donald Trump and briefed the former president of the investigation he had launched into the 2020 election, even though there was no evidence of widespread fraud.

Since then, Trump has repeatedly pressured Vos privately and publicly to find a way to overturn the election results, which the state legislator has declared impossible and illegal. Wisconsin’s 2020 results still stand, showing Joe Biden winning Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes.

The alliance between the two ended Friday night as Trump held a rally in suburban Milwaukee and urged his supporters to vote for Voss challenger Adam Steen in Tuesday’s primary.

Adam Steen is racing to defeat your RINO speaker from home, Robin Vos, Trump said, using the Republican acronym in name only. Despite undeniable evidence of rigging and fraud, President Vos took no action to hold the Wisconsin Elections Commission to account, clean up the voter rolls, or right any of the other terrible wrongs.

Despite the president’s claim about voting irregularities, a nonpartisan legislative audit and review by a conservative group found no evidence of significant voter fraud in the state.

Trump officially endorsed Steen on Tuesday after weeks of threats to do so as he urged Vos to act, particularly after the state Supreme Court ruled July 8 that most mail-in ballot boxes in the Wisconsin were illegal. The decision concerns future elections, not the one Trump lost in 2020, but the former president and some of his allies saw it as another opportunity to challenge Bidens’ victory.

Shortly after that decision, Vos told a Milwaukee TV station that he received a call from Trump urging him to rescind the results, which Vos said is not allowed under the constitution. Trump then falsely accused the speaker on social media of spoiling a brilliant and courageous decision by Wisconsin’s highest court and letting Democrats get away with murder.

This is not the time for him to hide, but the time to act! Trump wrote. I don’t know his opponent in the next Primary, but I’m sure he’ll be fine if Speaker Vos doesn’t move enthusiastically.

A week later, after Vos had not budged on the issue, Trump endorsed Steen in a lengthy statement that complained that Vos had used his photo with Trump in his primary campaign. Trump claimed Vos had refused to do anything to right the damage done in the 2020 election. Steen has centered his campaign on decertifying the 2020 results, banning voting machines, and ending most advance and postal votes. Steen also called for a ban on birth control.

Vos maintained its decision not to pursue decertification.

My opponent and those who support him continue to focus on the extreme and unconstitutional notion that we can void the 2020 election, Vos said in a statement late Friday night. As they campaign on the impossible, I will stay focused on the Conservative principles of fighting for lower taxes, enacting real electoral reform, holding criminals accountable, and giving parents more control over their child’s education. their children.

Hours before Trump took the stage to promote Tim Michels, his choice in the Republican gubernatorial primary, Steen addressed the crowd and asked attendees to help him knock on doors this weekend so that he can defeat Vos. Until Trump granted his endorsement, Steen had attracted little attention. In 2018, he received about 10% of the vote in a six-party Republican primary to replace Speaker of the House Paul D. Ryan when Ryan decided not to seek another term.

There is only one road to a free and fair election in Wisconsin, and that road runs through the 63rd Assembly District, Steen told a crowd that continued to grow and was far from inflamed by his remarks. There’s a massive roadblock in 63rd, and it needs to be removed from power. Does anyone know who it is? Some call him a RINO, others a traitor. I am a supporter of the latter. Whatever you call it, it’s time to do one thing on August 9th. It’s time to throw Vos.

The warm-up acts provided the crowd with a whos who of Wisconsin’s leading conspiracy theory propagandists and election deniers.

There was State Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R), the chairwoman of an Assembly committee that held public hearings featuring election conspiracy theorists. Brandtjen this week endorsed Steen, even though it was Vos who named her president. She risks losing this position if Vos wins her primary.

God bless Wisconsin, Donald Trump and most importantly the fighting patriots! Brandtjen told the crowd.

The invocation of the rallies came from former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, whom Vos hired last summer to oversee the election review, a hire announced a day after Trump criticized Vos. and other legislative leaders as not doing enough to review the 2020 results.

We thank you for the courage and wisdom of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump, who more than any other President in our nation’s history is responsible for putting our nation back on the path to protection. [life] and the national culture of life and rejecting the miserable, cowardly and callous culture of death, Gableman said prayerfully.

Gableman and Vos occasionally clashed. Gableman in March told lawmakers they should consider decertifying the election, but two weeks later sent Vos a private note abandoning the idea as a practical impossibility. In April, Gableman appeared at a rally on the steps of the state Capitol, along with Steen, who called Vos a traitor. The following month, Vos cut Gablemans’ salary in half and suspended his review of the election while the courts wrangle the investigation.

Trump has twice said that Gableman endorses Steen, even though Gableman made no such announcement. After the speech, Gableman declined to say if it was true, and Steen said Gableman gave him the news on Thursday.

Steen said the endorsement could be risky for Gableman, as Vos is the one who hired him and could cut his salary.

I’ve said many times that I’m willing to give up everything I have for this election, and that’s so important because Justice Gableman is in the same place, he said.

Trump’s visit to Wisconsin came a week after conservative activist Harry Wait announced he had used a state website to have a mail-in ballot for Vos mailed to his home. Wait said he knew ordering the ballot was a crime, but wanted to expose what he sees as a vulnerability in the state’s online ballot application form.

Wait said he was asked by the Trumps team to attend the rally, but revoked the invitation when he said he wanted to bring state Rep. Tim Ramthun (R) as a guest. Ramthun, another gubernatorial candidate, was the most vocal state official calling for decertification.

Former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch (R) is also in the running. The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face Gov. Tony Evers (D) in November.

Many in the crowd were there to see Trump and not the candidates he endorsed. There was a strong out-of-state contingent and even some Wisconsin residents said they didn’t know who Vos was, even though he’s been in the job for 18 years and been a speaker for a decade.

Scott Godden, who works in health care, said he backed Trump in 2016 and 2020 and came to the Friday rally to help him decide who to back in the primary for the job of governor. Godden lives in the Milwaukee suburb of Mequon, about 50 miles from the Voss district.

He was unfamiliar with Vos or Steen, but said he assumed Trump’s endorsement of Steen would help him. He didn’t think it was unusual for Trump to fit into a primary race for state legislature.

Its Donald Trump nothing surprises me. I mean, he could choose the most obscure town clerk in Ashwaubenon to support and that’s Donald Trump, he said, referring to a Green Bay suburb. Its theater, and we love good theater. All Americans, I think, do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/08/06/trump-robin-vos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos